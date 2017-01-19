At least 38 people injured as Iran’s oldest high-rise tower collapses in Tehran – state TV

At least 38 people were injured when a high-rise building in Tehran collapsed in a fire, state television reports.

Police have cordoned off the area, and rescue teams are on their way to the scene, state TV reported.

Iran's state-run Press TV reported that some people are believed to be trapped inside the rubble.

“The building is one of the oldest buildings in Tehran,” it said, adding that “the Plasco building is located in southern Tehran and is mostly a commercial building.”

“At least 38 people were injured and hospitalized but most of them have been discharged,” the broadcaster said.

The fire spread throughout the seventeen-story building in the early hours of Thursday morning, despite efforts by Tehran firefighters to put out the blaze, Iranian government news agency IRNA reported, adding that Plasco Trade Center is the biggest in the Iranian capital.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW