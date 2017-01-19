Facebook blocks RT from posting until after Trump inauguration

RT has been blocked from posting content to its Facebook page. The ban, according to the Facebook bot, will last until Saturday 10:25pm Moscow time (2:25pm EST) and will extend across US president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

A misplaced live streaming rights strike during RT's broadcast of President Obama's final press conference seems to have triggered the ban.

A misplaced live-rights strike seems to have triggered the block. Working with FB team to rectify. @RT_com@RT_PressOffice_ — IvorCrotty (@IvorCrotty) 19 January 2017

RT’s Head of Social media, Ivor Crotty, said “the live-rights strike seems to be part of an algorithmic failure to acknowledge rights acquired by broadcasters, and we hope it will be resolved in the short term.”

Was it — IvorCrotty (@IvorCrotty) 19 January 2017

“While Facebook is a powerful distributor of live-streams it is struggling with the rights ramifications. RT will continue text-only posts to Facebook until the issue is resolved,” Crotty added.