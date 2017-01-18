Tourists & staff feared missing after avalanche hits Italian ski resort hotel

Several people are believed to be missing after an avalanche struck a hotel in Pescara, in the Abruzzo region in Italy, local media report.

The disaster happened at the base of the Gran Sasso mountain range near the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel.

Ore d’ansia a Farindola, «valanga sull’Hotel Rigopiano». 20 turisti all’interno https://t.co/RsqYDgRqvT — diletta mazzetti (@MazzettiDiletta) January 18, 2017

Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene where up to 20 people have been staying in the hotel, according to Italian media reports.

“There seem to be victims, but it all needs to be confirmed. There were 20 guests in the hotel,” according to provincial President Antonio Di Marco.

Hotel sotto #slavina immagini dei primi soccorsi bloccati dalla #neve,"stanno arrivando carabinieri e ambulanze", operatore di #chilhavistopic.twitter.com/4twsqx25gY — Chi l'ha visto? (@chilhavistorai3) January 18, 2017

Rescuers believe three people are missing, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.

An avalanche warning was issued Wednesday after three 5+ magnitude earthquakes shook the area.