Rome metro suspended as earthquake hits central Italy

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has struck central Italy, with tremors reportedly felt across the regions of Abruzzo, Marche and Lazio, including the city of Rome.

The quake hit at around 10:25am local time on Wednesday and was recorded 104km (69 miles) northeast of Rome, according to the US Geological Survey. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports the depth of the quake at 10km.

The epicenter is understood to be just 7km from the town of Amatrice, the scene of a devastating 6.1 magnitude earthquake in August 2016, which claimed 297 lives. It’s less than 50km from the city of L'Aquila where more than 300 people were killed by an earthquake in 2009.

A number of aftershocks followed the initial quake on Wednesday, the largest measuring 5.7, hitting 110km northeast of Rome, according to the EMSC.

Thinking of people still in damaged earthquake zones in Italy as we felt tremors in Rome right now. — Joshua McElwee (@joshjmac) January 18, 2017

No injuries or damage to buildings have so far been reported, while a number of schools across central Italy have been evacuated, according to reports. Checks are being carried out in areas affected by the quake.

Schools and subway evacuated in parts of Rome due to seismic activity. https://t.co/ie0QIwv9mX — Barbie Latza Nadeau (@BLNadeau) January 18, 2017

After series of strong quakes, schools in central #Italy are being evacuated as preventive measure - Rome metro too — Julián Miglierini (@julianmig) January 18, 2017

At least four strong shakes this morning in the last hour. Earthquakes. Rome metro closed, schools evacuated. We are working safely. — Mons Soseman (@RSoseman) January 18, 2017

Rome’s Metro system has been suspended as a result of the quake. Buses are being laid on as alternative transport for commuters as technical checks are carried out.

#info#atac - METRO A e B: SERVIZIO SOSPESO E SOSTITUITO DA BUS, verifiche tecniche dopo sisma #roma — infoatac (@InfoAtac) January 18, 2017

Second #earthquake in Central #Italy much stronger and longer, and felt hard here in #Rome. Metro is evacuated until further notice! https://t.co/lFK1vzBAvn — Elyssa Bernard (@romewise) January 18, 2017

#Rome metro being evacuated because of central Italian #earthquake. Buildings shaking in the city, including our own. — Eric Reguly (@ereguly) January 18, 2017

A number of social media users have reported that they felt tremors in their homes, with buildings reportedly swaying as a result.

Italy has just been hit by yet another #earthquake. I clearly felt it in our flat in Rome. Swaying lights.https://t.co/YSkZH0V2pk — Nick Squires (@NickSquires1) January 18, 2017

Our @AFP office in a historic Palazzo in central Rome has now been shaken three times in just over an hour by quakes #terremoto — Angus MacKinnon (@AngusM1966) January 18, 2017

Heavy snow and bitterly cold conditions have swept through Abruzzo this winter. BBC reported that 300,000 people have been left without power due the cold snap in recent days with three deaths being blamed on the severe weather.

Just felt the rumble of an earthquake tremor in Rome. Could be bad in quake-hit zones where has been snowing for 36 hours #terremoto — Angus MacKinnon (@AngusM1966) January 18, 2017

@LastQuake let's hope so #terremoto Areas of #Abruzzo already cut off from snow, no gas, no electricity, now this! — ViewFromItaly (@ViewFromItaly) January 18, 2017

