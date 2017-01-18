Rome metro suspended as earthquake hits central Italy

Snowden has legal grounds to become Russian citizen – lawyer
© Alessandro Bianchi / Reuters
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has struck central Italy, with tremors reportedly felt across the regions of Abruzzo, Marche and Lazio, including the city of Rome.

The quake hit at around 10:25am local time on Wednesday and was recorded 104km (69 miles) northeast of Rome, according to the US Geological Survey. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports the depth of the quake at 10km.

The epicenter is understood to be just 7km from the town of Amatrice, the scene of a devastating 6.1 magnitude earthquake in August 2016, which claimed 297 lives. It’s less than 50km from the city of L'Aquila where more than 300 people were killed by an earthquake in 2009.

A number of aftershocks followed the initial quake on Wednesday, the largest measuring 5.7, hitting 110km northeast of Rome, according to the EMSC.

No injuries or damage to buildings have so far been reported, while a number of schools across central Italy have been evacuated, according to reports. Checks are being carried out in areas affected by the quake.

Rome’s Metro system has been suspended as a result of the quake. Buses are being laid on as alternative transport for commuters as technical checks are carried out.

A number of social media users have reported that they felt tremors in their homes, with buildings reportedly swaying as a result.

Heavy snow and bitterly cold conditions have swept through Abruzzo this winter. BBC reported that 300,000 people have been left without power due the cold snap in recent days with three deaths being blamed on the severe weather.

