Amnesty: EU anti-terrororism laws 'draconian & disproportionate,’ target Muslims, refugees

New counterterrorism laws adopted in 14 EU nations discriminate against Muslims and refugees, expose people to unchecked government surveillance, and drive Europe into a “deep and dangerous state of permanent securitization,” Amnesty International said.

“In the wake of a series of appalling attacks, from Paris to Berlin, governments have rushed through a raft of disproportionate and discriminatory laws,” John Dalhuisen, Amnesty International’s director for Europe, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Taken alone these individual counterterrorism measures are worrying enough, but when seen together, a disturbing picture emerges in which unchecked powers are trampling freedoms that have long been taken for granted,” he added.

The human rights watchdog’s latest report states that “discriminatory measures have had a disproportionate and profoundly negative impact on Muslims, foreign nationals or people perceived to be Muslim or foreign.”

Discriminatory action by EU member states has been widely perceived as “acceptable” in the national security context, Amnesty said. In several countries, proposed or already adopted counterterrorism measures “have eroded the rule of law, enhanced executive powers, peeled away judicial controls, restricted freedom of expression and exposed everyone to unchecked government surveillance,” it added.

“EU governments are using counterterrorism measures to consolidate draconian powers, target groups in discriminatory ways and strip away human rights under the guise of defending them. We are in danger of creating societies in which liberty becomes the exception and fear the rule,” Dalhuisen noted. He added that governments should provide security for people to enjoy their rights rather than “restrict people’s rights in the name of security.”

Amnesty says that migrants, refugees, human rights activists and minority groups have been especially targeted by new powers mainly due to the “outright misuse of laws” that define terrorism very loosely.

Many EU member states have tried to draw parallels between the current refugee crisis and the threat of terrorism. In November, a Hungarian court sentenced Ahmed H, a Syrian national residing in Cyprus, to 10 years in prison for committing an “act of terror” that consisted of throwing stones and communicating with a crowd through a megaphone during clashes with border police. While the man admitted stone throwing, footage showed he had also been trying to calm the crowd, Amnesty said.

“Our lives have been turned upside down,” Ahmed’s wife, Nadia, told the human rights watchdog. “We miss Ahmed and we are scared for him,” she added.