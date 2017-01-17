Russia thinks it’s right to invite US to Syria talks in Astana, Lavrov says

Moscow believes representatives from the US and UN should be invited to the Astana meeting on Syria, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says.

“We’re now preparing the Astana meeting. We think it would be the right thing to invite the representatives of the UN and the new US administration to the meeting, taking into account that the meeting will take place on January 23, as planned,” Lavrov said.

Russia hopes the incoming Trump administration will accept the invitation.

“We’re counting on the new [US] administration accepting this invitation and being represented by experts on any level they consider possible. It will be the first official contact during which we could begin discussing stepping up the efficiency of fighting terrorism in Syria,” Lavrov added.

