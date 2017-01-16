HomeNews

Mexican nightclub attack leaves up to 5 people dead – reports (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

The shooting happened on the closing night of a music festival. © Tomas Bravo / Reuters
A number of people have been shot dead at the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Reports suggest up to five people have been killed, although authorities have yet to confirm the death toll.

Shots are reported to have been fired at the club by an unknown number of assailants in the early hours of Monday. Playa del Carmen is a popular tourist destination located 70km (43.5 miles) south of Cancun in the state of Quintana Roo.

It has not yet been confirmed by authorities how many people were killed in the shooting, with initial reports on social media suggesting at least five people are dead. The shooting was confirmed by the state’s attorney general's office, although it's not yet clear who perpetrated the attack.

Dance festival ‘BPM’ was taking place in the city with Elrow holding a closing party at the venue. Video taken from a nearby bar shows people running away from the scene.

Just witnessed wild shootout! Scary! Goosebumps! #playadelcarmen #shooting

“We heard what appeared to be gunshots but a worker told us to calm down, it was just fireworks. People started getting up and again the shots started,” a witness told Dazed Digital. “My friends saw the shooter running across the back of the club shooting into it through a metal rail. One of my friends saw a person shot and bleeding.”

“Once the shooting stopped we jumped over that same fence and ran on the beach about 10 blocks. We were helped by some other party goers by letting us hang out in their hotel for a few minutes. They saw a guy shot in the head.”

It’s reported a number of police officers are in the area surrounding the club, while numerous ambulances are also in attendance.

There have been reports of a second shooting in the area at another popular nightclub, Jungle.

