Powerful blast rocks Damascus, killing up to 6 - reports

A powerful explosion has rocked the Syrian capital, Damascus, killing up to six people, RIA Novosti news agency reports, citing local police.

The explosion was caused by a suspected suicide bomber, Reuters says, quoting state TV.

It reportedly hit the Kafr Sousa neighborhood, which is a heavily guarded area with Syria’s key security installations located there, Reuters adds.

According to Syrian state TV, at least four people were killed in the suspected suicide attack.

Meanwhile, Interfax reports, citing local TV, that at least five people have been killed and 15 injured, also naming Kafr Sousa as the targeted district. Preliminary reports suggest the explosion was a terrorist act, Syrian television says.