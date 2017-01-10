Up to 38 killed, dozens injured as twin blasts hit near Kabul parliament

Two explosions have rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul. Up to 38 people have been killed and 70 others injured, according to conflicting figures cited by media outlets.

The first explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to AP. It was quickly followed by a car bomb near the same area.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi confirmed that there are casualties, but said the exact numbers are so far unclear.

Meanwhile, an Afghan official cited by Press TV stated that 38 people had been killed.

A health official cited by Reuters stated that 23 people had been killed and more than 20 others injured, while TOLO News reported that 27 had been killed and 70 wounded.

#Kabul - ministry of health confirms at least 40 wounded in Kabul #explosions that targeted convoy of officials leaving parliament offices — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 10, 2017

The blasts were likely targeting an area which includes government and lawmakers' offices, according to Sediqqi.

#BREAKING: Twin explosion (suicide bomber and car bomb) hit outside parliament offices in #Kabul#Afghanistan; Gunfire heard in the area pic.twitter.com/P5Sf5DsVji — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) January 10, 2017

TOLO reported that the blasts were targeting a convoy of officials leaving parliament offices.

#Kandahar - 2 blasts reported at a Kandahar guesthouse during meeting between UAE envoy, Kandahar governor & police chief #Afghanistan — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 10, 2017

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group was responsible for the attacks.

Security forces blocked the road and ambulances are shifting the injuries.#KabulBlast#Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/1sZwWu83Cb — Zakarya Hassani (@ZakariaHassani4) January 10, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday, a suicide bomber killed at least seven people in southern Helmand province, according to provincial police chief Gen. Agha Noor Kemtoz. He said the target of that attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official.

#KabulExplosion - eyewitnesses indicate casualty toll of dead and wounded in twin blasts on parliament offices #Kabul could be as high as 50 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 10, 2017

No one has claimed responsibility for the earlier attack, but the Taliban frequently uses suicide attacks and roadside bombs to target government officials and Afghan security forces.