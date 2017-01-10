Robber holding hostages at Tuscaloosa, Alabama bank
Up to 38 killed, dozens injured as twin blasts hit near Kabul parliament

Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan January 10, 2017. © Omar Sobhani / Reuters
Two explosions have rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul. Up to 38 people have been killed and 70 others injured, according to conflicting figures cited by media outlets.

The first explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to AP. It was quickly followed by a car bomb near the same area.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi confirmed that there are casualties, but said the exact numbers are so far unclear.

Meanwhile, an Afghan official cited by Press TV stated that 38 people had been killed.

A health official cited by Reuters stated that 23 people had been killed and more than 20 others injured, while TOLO News reported that 27 had been killed and 70 wounded.

The blasts were likely targeting an area which includes government and lawmakers' offices, according to Sediqqi.

TOLO reported that the blasts were targeting a convoy of officials leaving parliament offices.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group was responsible for the attacks.

Earlier on Tuesday, a suicide bomber killed at least seven people in southern Helmand province, according to provincial police chief Gen. Agha Noor Kemtoz. He said the target of that attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official.

No one has claimed responsibility for the earlier attack, but the Taliban frequently uses suicide attacks and roadside bombs to target government officials and Afghan security forces.

