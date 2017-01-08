At least 20 killed, over 60 injured in two suicide blasts in east Baghdad
The Sunday attack took place at a vegetable market in Jamila, a mainly Shiite district of eastern Baghdad.
Car bombing targeted Jamila market in #Baghdad's Sadr City earlier. Reports of casualties. #Iraqpic.twitter.com/sbDvrLTxtf— Mustafa Al-Khaqani (@Khaqani_M) January 2, 2017
Islamic State (IS, ISIS/formerly ISIL) has claimed responsibility in a tweet, saying that the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber.
Images from the Al-Baladyiat east #Baghdad a suicide bomber detonated himself in a crowded market targeting civilians moments ago. #Iraqpic.twitter.com/3sqKXNz5uC— Iraqi Day 🇮🇶 (@iraqi_day) January 8, 2017
The terrorist drove his car through the market gate, attracting the security’s attention, which began firing on the vehicle. He then set off the explosive charge.
#breaking#baghdad blast aftermath , blast was a car bomb hit a busy local farmers market , many low income based labor waiting to be hired pic.twitter.com/x35R2sFUAx— Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) January 8, 2017
The attackcomes less than a week after a similar blast killed 36 people and wounded 52 in the Sadr City area of the Iraqi capital. IS also took credit then, saying they targeted Shia Muslims.
There has been a series of attacks in just over a week, claiming dozens of lives. IS has claimed responsibility for several of them. Meanwhile, the terrorist group is trying to repel a US-backed offensive in Mosul, Iraq, after suffering major losses in Syria.