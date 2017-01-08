At least 20 killed, over 60 injured in two suicide blasts in east Baghdad

Two suicide blasts hours apart rang out in eastern Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite areas. The explosions have claimed at least 20 lives and wounded over 60 people, according to police and medics cited by Reuters.

The Sunday attack took place at a vegetable market in Jamila, a mainly Shiite district of eastern Baghdad.

Car bombing targeted Jamila market in #Baghdad's Sadr City earlier. Reports of casualties. #Iraqpic.twitter.com/sbDvrLTxtf — Mustafa Al-Khaqani (@Khaqani_M) January 2, 2017

Islamic State (IS, ISIS/formerly ISIL) has claimed responsibility in a tweet, saying that the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber.

Images from the Al-Baladyiat east #Baghdad a suicide bomber detonated himself in a crowded market targeting civilians moments ago. #Iraqpic.twitter.com/3sqKXNz5uC — Iraqi Day 🇮🇶 (@iraqi_day) January 8, 2017

The terrorist drove his car through the market gate, attracting the security’s attention, which began firing on the vehicle. He then set off the explosive charge.

#breaking#baghdad blast aftermath , blast was a car bomb hit a busy local farmers market , many low income based labor waiting to be hired pic.twitter.com/x35R2sFUAx — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) January 8, 2017

The attackcomes less than a week after a similar blast killed 36 people and wounded 52 in the Sadr City area of the Iraqi capital. IS also took credit then, saying they targeted Shia Muslims.

There has been a series of attacks in just over a week, claiming dozens of lives. IS has claimed responsibility for several of them. Meanwhile, the terrorist group is trying to repel a US-backed offensive in Mosul, Iraq, after suffering major losses in Syria.