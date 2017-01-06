From France with love? Posh soft toy company under fire for using animal fur & leather

A French manufacturer is in hot water for making toys with real animal fur and leather. Stuffed toys with rabbit, mink, and coypu fur, or crocodile leather have been slammed as “dead animals for kids,” with online campaigns launched to stop the practice.

The luxurious soft toy manufacturer “Histoire de Bêtes” says it makes its toys “with love,” as each toy is manufactured with “extra soul and softness.”

There is, however, more to the product, according to this advertisement of a teddy bear on the company’s website: “Bear with natural fur (Silky Rex Rabbit) 40 cm... leather nose, natural wool interior...”

The toy is not exactly cheap, as it sells for €1,800 ($1,900), while a baby bunny with coypu fur costs €860 ($900), and another teddy bear with mink fur goes for €900 ($950). Some toys are even made with crocodile leather for their noses.

People on social media slammed the company, saying the practice is disgraceful, and called for a boycott on Histoire de Bêtes.

Immonde #histoiresdebetes shame on you! Appel au boycott — Dawn Gus (@gus_dawn) January 4, 2017

“Killing animals to make toys? It goes beyond understanding,” one person wrote, while another added: “Offering dead animals to children! Shame on you!”

offrez des bêtes mortes à vos enfants ! Honte à vous #histoiresdebetes on se demande où est le respect quand on écorche vif des animaux pic.twitter.com/bMWci89eYi — Seccotine (@Seccotine_) January 1, 2017

#histoiresdebetes Tuer des animaux pour fabriquer des jouets? Ça dépasse l'entendement. — Stephen MOLE (@StephenMOLE) January 5, 2017

“Killing animals to make cuddly toys! What horror,” exclaimed one person on Twitter.

Tuer des animaux pour en faire des peluches ! Quelle horreur #histoiresdebeteshttps://t.co/aj9B0Jv1Jf via @Le_Figaro — Delarue Franc (@fabde22) January 4, 2017

“Horror, cruelty and contempt of animals. All made in France,” another person wrote.

Numerous petitions have been launched since December, calling on the company to stop using animal fur. A petition on mesopinions.com has gathered more than 32,000 signatures.

Another on change.org has gathered more than 12,000 signatures so far.

Europe has been promoting animal welfare for decades.

Activists from PETA have staged protests for years to attract attention to animal rights. In December 2016, a topless PETA protester stunned shoppers in Belfast, Northern Ireland when she covered herself in gravy on a giant white plate, urging people to ‘go vegan’ this Christmas.

In May, around 20 vegan activists from AnimaNaturalis took part in a street performance at Barcelona's Placa Sant Jaume, to protest against the production and consumption of meat.

