At least 25 dead, 50+ injured as twin blasts hit shopping area in Baghdad (VIDEO)
The blast took place at the Sinak Market in central Baghdad’s Al-Rasheed district, a police colonel told AFP. The agency’s sources put the death toll at 18.
UPDATE: Toll from bomb attacks in central Baghdad rises to 18 dead, 43 injured, Al Jazeera has learnt. More soon on https://t.co/hGzrK2N8WCpic.twitter.com/VMaknMVT40— Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) December 31, 2016
One of the blasts was caused by a suicide bomber and the other by a planted explosive device, an Interior Ministry official told Reuters.
Huge blast rocked Sinak Market in AL-Rasheed district Central #Baghdad moments ago, No details yet. #Iraq@iraqi_daypic.twitter.com/mdxuQ5a1oy
Both blasts occurred in a crowded area, Kurdistan24 news reported, adding that people were already rescuing the victims of the first blast, when the second blast hit.
#BREAKING -- Two explosions hit #Baghdad's Sanak neighborhood causing multiple fatalities and injuries. #Iraqpic.twitter.com/gFTznnzfFQ— Syria & Iraq News (@SyriaIraqNews) December 31, 2016
Security forces have cordoned off the scene, and ambulances have rushed to transport the dead and injured, Alsumaria news reported.
It is still unclear whether the blasts were the result of a suicide bomber attack or remotely detonated devices.
The Islamic State (formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, Al Jazeera reported.
Islamic State often targets Baghdad because the city “is most accessible” to terrorists, Jamal Wakim, a professor of history and international relations in Beirut, told RT.
“I believe we will see more and more attacks in the future, mainly in Baghdad,” he said.
WARNING: You may find some of the content below disturbing
عشرات القتلى والجرحى بتفجير هز منطقة #السنك التجارية وسط #بغدادpic.twitter.com/4HpORyzeH9— Omar Mansuri (@omarALMANSURI) December 31, 2016
BREAKING: Huge blast in a market in the Al-Sinak area in central #Baghdad. More than a dozen casualties. pic.twitter.com/7jIZS4JreF— Haidar Sumeri (@IraqiSecurity) December 31, 2016
Multiple causalities in a double IED blast that targeted a crowded market in central #Baghdad#Iraq moments ago. pic.twitter.com/eVAamEHUZ2— Iraqi Day 🇮🇶 (@iraqi_day) December 31, 2016