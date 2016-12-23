HomeNews

Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri pledged allegiance to ISIS (VIDEO)

It is unknown if the video was filmed before or after the Berlin attack. © Tunisia Freedom
A video has emerged of Anis Amri pledging allegiance to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL). Amri, who was shot dead by police in Milan, was the chief suspect in Monday’s attack on a Christmas market in Berlin which left 12 people dead.

Released by the IS-related agency Amaq, the video shows Amri speaking directly to camera. It is unclear at this stage where and when it was recorded.

Amri pledges allegiance to IS in the video, but provided no evidence that the attack was coordinated with them.

"My message to crusaders bombing Muslims everyday – their blood will not go in vain,” Amri says to the camera. “We are a nation behind them and will take revenge for them. I call on my Muslim brothers everywhere... those in Europe, kill the crusader pigs, each person to their own ability."

Police in Berlin had offered a reward of €100,000 (US$104,260) for information leading to Amri’s arrest earlier this week. Amri was shot dead by police in the Italian city of Milan on Friday.

