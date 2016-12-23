Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri pledged allegiance to ISIS (VIDEO)

A video has emerged of Anis Amri pledging allegiance to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL). Amri, who was shot dead by police in Milan, was the chief suspect in Monday’s attack on a Christmas market in Berlin which left 12 people dead.

Released by the IS-related agency Amaq, the video shows Amri speaking directly to camera. It is unclear at this stage where and when it was recorded.

Will of #Berlin attacker, Tunisian man Anis Amri, labeled by Amaq as a soldier of the Islamic State. #Milanpic.twitter.com/eg8mzH5AaS — ㅤ (@Swedish_Falcon) December 23, 2016

Amri pledges allegiance to IS in the video, but provided no evidence that the attack was coordinated with them.

"My message to crusaders bombing Muslims everyday – their blood will not go in vain,” Amri says to the camera. “We are a nation behind them and will take revenge for them. I call on my Muslim brothers everywhere... those in Europe, kill the crusader pigs, each person to their own ability."

2) Vid was published minutes after Amaq posted acknowledgement that #Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri was killed in police shootout in #Milanhttps://t.co/DjEvqrbUq1 — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) December 23, 2016

4)This video gives further indication that Amri had ties with #ISIS, but that his attack itself was ISIS-inspired, not ISIS-coordinated — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) December 23, 2016

Police in Berlin had offered a reward of €100,000 (US$104,260) for information leading to Amri’s arrest earlier this week. Amri was shot dead by police in the Italian city of Milan on Friday.

