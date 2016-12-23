Berlin attack suspect killed in Milan shootout – security source
Putin's Q&A with media 2016

RT is covering the Russian president’s traditional end-of-year Q&A marathon session. Over 1,400 journalists have joined the event, ready to pose a wide variety of questions. It is expected that the focus will be on the US election results, Syrian conflict, and domestic issues.

  • 23 December 2016

    09:39 GMT

    The Wall Street Journal asks if it is possible that an early presidential election will take place next year? Putin jokingly asks "In which country?" The reply is "In Russia," to which the president replies that it is possible, but it's not expedient.

  • 09:37 GMT

  • 09:33 GMT

    In 2011, 2.7 percent of GDP was spent on defense. In 2016 the figure will be 4.7 percent, but henceforth that proportion will decrease.

  • 09:17 GMT

    A question on corruption, in particular the recent case former Finance Minister Alexey Ulyukaev and the case of the murder of political figure Boris Nemtsov, over a year on.

    President Putin answers that he has, of course, been following the high-profile cases of corruption and assassination. However, unfortunately it's not restricted to Russia. Just look at this week's killing of Moscow's ambassador to Turkey. Russia will be working hard to bring all involved to justice.

    Putin had no contact with Ulyukaev, but the evidence was strong enough to justify his dismissal. Before the case comes to court, though, it would be premature to comment.

  • 09:15 GMT

  • 09:13 GMT

    7.5 billion rubles is earmarked for subsidies to certain industries for the next year as continuation of measures to bolster the economy.

  • 09:12 GMT

  • 09:10 GMT

    Russia is undeniably not without problems. Real incomes have decreased, affecting demand and investment. However, in the last few months there have been increases in real wages, which is cause for optimism. The birth rate has recently decreased slightly, but correspondingly, the mortality rate as also decreased.

  • 09:05 GMT

    The Russian economy is the focus of the first question. The president says GDP decreased by 3.8 percent in 2015, but this year 0.056 percent negative growth is expected.

    Inflation: last year the rate was high, but this year will come in under 6 percent - around 5.5 percent. Even better than the record set in 2011.

  • 09:04 GMT

    The president begins his Q and A session with the media more or less on time.

