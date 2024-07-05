icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin calls for ‘complete end’ to Ukraine conflict | Russia-Ukraine conflict
Orban defies EU officials with Putin meeting: As it happened
5 Jul, 2024 18:31
HomeIndia

Musk’s plans for Tesla in India are on hold – Bloomberg

The CEO had already scrapped a plan to visit New Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Musk’s plans for Tesla in India are on hold – Bloomberg
Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. ©  Apu Gomes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Elon Musk’s Tesla has put on hold its expansion plans in India, the world’s most populous nation, according to a Bloomberg report. Tesla executives reportedly haven’t made any further inquiries with New Delhi after Musk canceled a planned visit there, during which he was supposed to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announce major investments.

Bloomberg’s sources indicated that the Indian government understands Tesla is facing capital issues and doesn’t plan to pledge new investments in the country.

The development comes against the backdrop of Tesla reporting a second consecutive quarterly decline in vehicle deliveries. The company delivered 443,956 vehicles globally in the three months to June, down 4.7% from a year earlier.

Modi met Musk on the sidelines of the Indian PM’s US visit last year and encouraged him to invest in the Indian market. Musk promised that Tesla would enter India “as soon as humanly possible,” despite having previously complained about high tariff rates in the country.

Wheels of industry: Here’s how India can overtake China on the electric car market
Read more
Wheels of industry: Here’s how India can overtake China on the electric car market

Earlier this year, New Delhi approved a new policy to attract foreign EV makers, allowing import duty concessions for companies that set up a manufacturing unit with a minimum investment of $500 million. Previously, imported cars valued at over $40,000 incurred a 100% customs tax, while those under $40,000 faced a 70% import duty.

Following this policy change, reports emerged that a team from Tesla was scouting locations in India to set up a plant, preferably close to a port. Musk then said that he would be visiting India in April. At the time, Indian media reported that announcements were also expected concerning the entry into the market of two other Musk companies, Starlink and SpaceX.

However, the entrepreneur later postponed his visit due to “very heavy Tesla obligations” and instead visited Beijing. While China is Tesla’s biggest market after the US, accounting for 33% of the company’s car sales in 2023, it faces stiff competition there, given the size of the domestic EV industry.

In India, the EV sector is dominated by Tata Motors, which has released electric variants of many of its popular models. However, the EV market in the country is still nascent, with electric cars accounting for only 2% of total car sales in 2023.

Where India Meets Russia: Follow and share RT India on X and Instagram

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Is this the end of American hegemony?
0:00
24:58
CrossTalk: Genocide and dementia
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies