icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky outlines model for talks with Russia: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Nine Ukrainian jets destroyed in one day (VIDEO)
2 Jul, 2024 13:26
HomeIndia

India gets explosive twice as powerful as TNT – media

SEBEX 2 can be used in artillery shells, aerial bombs, and conventional warheads
India gets explosive twice as powerful as TNT – media
The Indian Air Force (IAF) during a live weapons display as part of Vayu Shakti 2024 at Pokhran, Rajasthan, India on February 17, 2024. ©  Photo by Pallava Bagla/Getty Images

A private company in India has developed a new explosive that is more than twice as powerful as standard TNT, according to the Economic Times. Named SEBEX 2, the formulation has been certified by the Indian Navy and can enhance the lethality of bombs, artillery shells, and warheads without increasing their weight, the report noted.

The new explosive was developed by Economic Explosives, a subsidiary of private defense company Solar Industries, based in Nagpur, Maharashtra, under the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing in the defense sector.  

In an announcement last week, the Indian Navy said SEBEX 2 will “enhance [the] potency and efficiency” of the country’s weapons and ammunition. 

Solar Industries officials, quoted by the ANI news agency, said the new explosive could prove to be a game changer for India’s armed forces due to the “sheer enhancement” of firepower. “SEBEX 2 is a new explosive formulation that provides a much more powerful blast effect than any currently available solid explosive.”  

The Economic Times noted that currently India’s most powerful conventional explosive, used in the warhead of BrahMos missiles co-developed by India and Russia, is at a TNT equivalence of around 1.50. Solar Industries is reportedly developing another explosive that will be 2.3 times more powerful than TNT. The explosive has export potential as military forces worldwide seek to increase the lethality of existing weapons systems, the report stated.  

On Monday, the Indian Army’s newly appointed chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, stressed the need to equip its soldiers with the latest armaments while continuously revising its strategic planning. The general also emphasized that the Indian Army aims to be “atma-nirbhar” (self-reliant), and urged the procurement of equipment locally.

Where India Meets Russia: Follow and share RT India on X and Instagram

Top stories

RT Features

Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Biden’s struggle: A nation’s concern
0:00
25:26
The southern US border & Mexican elections
0:00
26:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies