icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow says US just as responsible for deadly Crimea attack as Kiev: Russia-Ukraine conflict
27 Jun, 2024 08:37
HomeIndia

Italian PM Meloni decries ‘inhumane’ death of Indian laborer 

The leader paid tribute in parliament to the undocumented migrant, who was allegedly left to die after severing his arm  
Italian PM Meloni decries ‘inhumane’ death of Indian laborer 
Thousands of agricultural workers, most of whom are Indians, attend a demonstration demanding safety on work after the death of 31-year old Indian migrant Satnam Singh in Latina, Italy, on June 25, 2024 ©  Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid tribute on Wednesday to Indian farm laborer Satnam Singh, who was allegedly left to die in the Italian countryside by his employer following a freak accident. Meloni called for “harsh” punishment for those responsible after Singh’s “barbaric” death. 

Singh, 31, from India’s Punjab state, had been living and working for several years in the Latina province, around 70km from Rome. He was reportedly cutting hay when a machine severed his arm last week.

Instead of receiving help from his employer, Singh was “dumped like a bag of rubbish near his home,” a local trade body claimed.  

Although Singh was airlifted to a hospital, doctors were unable to save him. The incident has triggered protests in Italy, with thousands of Indians marching on the streets to demand justice for their countryman.  

Meloni raised the matter in the Italian parliament, saying the incident had “deeply saddened” her while condemning Singh’s employer. “A death terrible and inhumane for the atrocious way it occurred, but even more for the disgusting attitude of [Singh’s] employer,” said the prime minister.  

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the Indian Embassy had stated on X (formerly Twitter) that it was contacting Italian authorities and making efforts to provide consular assistance to Singh’s family.

On Wednesday, the embassy said that New Delhi officials had reached out to their Italian counterparts, urging them to take “prompt action against those responsible.”   

Lured by the promise of higher wages, many Indians venture abroad in search of manual jobs. Latina alone is believed to be home to tens of thousands of Indian migrant workers, many of whom hail from the Punjab.

READ MORE: ‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home

According to the Indian government, over 200,000 Indian immigrants are living in Italy. In all, there were around 13 million Indian nationals abroad in 2023, including “laborers, professionals, and experts, according to New Delhi’s statistics.

Where India Meets Russia: Follow and share RT India on X and Instagram

Top stories

RT Features

Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table?
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table? FEATURE
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis?
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table?
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table? FEATURE
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis?
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Julian Assange’s journey from prison to freedom
0:00
26:17
CrossTalk on Ukraine: On its last legs?
0:00
25:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies