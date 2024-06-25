icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow says US just as responsible for deadly Crimea attack as Kiev: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Assange freed as part of plea deal: Live updates
25 Jun, 2024 16:38
HomeIndia

Delhi minister on hunger strike over water crisis hospitalized 

The Indian capital has demanded that the neighboring state of Haryana distribute more water amid a heat wave
Delhi minister on hunger strike over water crisis hospitalized 
Atishi, Delhi Water Minister along with other political leaders during the 2nd Day of "Pani Satyagrah" against the Haryana Government at Bhogal, Jangpura on June 22, 2024 in New Delhi, India. ©  Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Delhi Water Minister Atishi Marlena was hospitalized on Tuesday due to deteriorating health amid a hunger strike over the water crises in the Indian capital. 

The politician, a member of the opposition Aam Admi Party (AAP) which rules the Delhi region, went on a hunger strike in protest against the government of neighboring Haryana. 

According to the AAP, Haryana has been reducing the water supply from the Yamuna River to the capital, which is suffering from one of its worst water shortages ever. 

A prolonged heat wave in India’s northern regions, with temperatures hovering around 50C, has caused a severe water crisis in New Delhi. Many areas in the capital have to rely on water tankers to meet their daily requirements, the Hindustan Times reported. 

The Haryana government has dismissed the Delhi government’s claims and accused it of mismanaging water resources.

AAP member of parliament Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday that doctors insisted on hospitalizing Atishi, warning that her life could be in peril. Her hunger strike lasted for five days.

Haryana is ruled by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the AAP party is part of the opposition INDIA bloc. 

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
Read more
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water

Atishi’s strike comes amid the ongoing legal battle of Arvind Kejriwal, the founder of the AAP and chief minister of Delhi, who was arrested by a federal economic intelligence agency on corruption charges. On Tuesday, Delhi’s High Court stayed the bail granted earlier to Kejriwal by a trial court. A representative of the AAP has vowed to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. 

Experts believe the water shortage in Delhi has been caused by “distribution issues.” 

Despite significant population growth over the years, New Delhi’s water allocation from rivers has remained unchanged since 1994, Depinder Kapur, the water program director at the Center for Science and Environment, told Reuters. Vimlendu Jha, an environmentalist interviewed by the outlet, stressed the need for a “comprehensive water management plan” in which Yamuna is not the only major source of water for the city.

Similar to New Delhi, Bengaluru, the capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka and a major tech hub, is also facing a severe water crisis. The city was hit by an unusually hot February and March and a lack of rain.

Where India Meets Russia: Follow and share RT India on X and Instagram

Top stories

RT Features

The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis?
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis? FEATURE
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen?
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen? FEATURE
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis?
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis? FEATURE
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen?
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen? FEATURE
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Trump guilty in hush money case!
0:00
28:38
Pride month pandering
0:00
29:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies