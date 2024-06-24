Indian Army builds bridge in 48 hours amid devastating floods (VIDEO)

Engineers erected a 150-foot-long suspension crossing to connect villages cut off by rainfall and landslides

Engineers of the Indian Army have built a 150-foot-long suspension bridge to reconnect villages in the northern areas of Sikkim state, located in the foothills of the Himalayas, amid heavy rainfall. The crossing restored access to villages that were isolated due to ongoing heavy rains in the region.

“Despite challenging conditions, the bridge was completed in less than 48 hours, ensuring connectivity and facilitating relief,” a spokesperson for the army said.

In the video released by the armed forces, engineers can be seen resolutely continuing work despite water rushing down at tremendous speeds.

According to the Trishkti Corps, the part of the army that carried out the work, the water flowed at speeds of over 20 knots (37 kph). The Trishakti Corps is a part of the army’s eastern command with its headquarter in Siliguri, a major city in West Bengal state.

#WeCare Indian Army Engineers restored foot connectivity by constructing a 150 feet foot suspension bridge in North #Sikkim to re-connect the border villages which got cutoff due to continued heavy rains. (1/2) #IndianArmy#SikkimFlashFloods#SikkimFloods… pic.twitter.com/8G0oiKkrIZ — Trishakticorps_IA (@trishakticorps) June 23, 2024

Sikkim, a picturesque state dotted with mountains and hills, experiences heavy rainfall during monsoons due to its proximity to the Bay of Bengal.

Since June 13, landslides in Sikkim have claimed the lives of at least nine people, according to Hindustan Times. Over 1,200 tourists stranded by rains and landslides have been rescued by the state government. The Trishakti Corps has featured prominently in the rescue missions.

Last October, heavy rains caused the glacial South Lhonak lake in Sikkim to overflow, causing a flood. Over 90 people reportedly died in the disaster. This year, several casualties have been reported in India’s Northeastern region, which witnesses heavy rainfall during monsoon season.

Last month, at least 40 people died and over 200,000 were affected across the Northeast after flash floods, heavy rain, and landslides triggered by Cyclone Remal, which first made landfall in Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal state. Most of the deceased hailed from Mizoram, a hilly state that shares international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

