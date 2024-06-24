icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jun, 2024 14:39
Indian Army builds bridge in 48 hours amid devastating floods (VIDEO)

Engineers erected a 150-foot-long suspension crossing to connect villages cut off by rainfall and landslides 
Indian Army builds bridge in 48 hours amid devastating floods (VIDEO)
A screen grab from a video showing Indian Army engineers restoring foot connectivity by constructing a 150 ft suspension bridge in North Sikkim, India on June 23, 2024. ©  X/trishakticorps

Engineers of the Indian Army have built a 150-foot-long suspension bridge to reconnect villages in the northern areas of Sikkim state, located in the foothills of the Himalayas, amid heavy rainfall. The crossing restored access to villages that were isolated due to ongoing heavy rains in the region. 

“Despite challenging conditions, the bridge was completed in less than 48 hours, ensuring connectivity and facilitating relief,” a spokesperson for the army said.

In the video released by the armed forces, engineers can be seen resolutely continuing work despite water rushing down at tremendous speeds. 

According to the Trishkti Corps, the part of the army that carried out the work, the water flowed at speeds of over 20 knots (37 kph). The Trishakti Corps is a part of the army’s eastern command with its headquarter in Siliguri, a major city in West Bengal state.

Sikkim, a picturesque state dotted with mountains and hills, experiences heavy rainfall during monsoons due to its proximity to the Bay of Bengal.  

Since June 13, landslides in Sikkim have claimed the lives of at least nine people, according to Hindustan Times. Over 1,200 tourists stranded by rains and landslides have been rescued by the state government. The Trishakti Corps has featured prominently in the rescue missions.

New Delhi to review army recruitment policy – media READ MORE: New Delhi to review army recruitment policy – media

Last October, heavy rains caused the glacial South Lhonak lake in Sikkim to overflow, causing a flood. Over 90 people reportedly died in the disaster. This year, several casualties have been reported in India’s Northeastern region, which witnesses heavy rainfall during monsoon season.

Last month, at least 40 people died and over 200,000 were affected across the Northeast after flash floods, heavy rain, and landslides triggered by Cyclone Remal, which first made landfall in Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal state. Most of the deceased hailed from Mizoram, a hilly state that shares international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

