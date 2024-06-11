icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US lifts arms ban on Ukrainian neo-Nazi unit: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Hunter Biden found guilty
11 Jun, 2024 17:49
HomeIndia

Island nation to probe pacts inked with India 

Maldives parliament may reconsider agreements signed with New Delhi by previous leadership, despite efforts at rapprochement 
Island nation to probe pacts inked with India 
President of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu attended the official banquet hosted by President of India Droupadi Murmu. ©  X/presidencymv

The parliament of Maldives will review three agreements that a former leader, Ibrahim Solih, signed with India, a local parliamentarian announced on Monday. Notably, the news came just as Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who took office in 2023, was in the Indian capital discussing expansion of “close and historic” ties between the two nations. 

Muizzu, seen as pro-China by New Delhi, was among several other leaders who were invited to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 71 ministers of the newly formed coalition government on Sunday. 

Following the ceremony, the Maldivian President met with Modi and held separate talks with India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyan Jaishankar. 

Back in his home island about 470 miles southeast of India, the National Security Services Committee of the parliament has decided to conduct an inquiry to investigate actions undertaken by President Solih’s (2018 to 2023) administration, MP Ahmed Azaan stated on X. According to lawmaker, the agreements “undermined the sovereignty and independence of the Maldives.”

The three pacts in question include a hydrography agreement, one to construct and maintain a Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Coast Guard Harbour at Sifvaru and one to operate Dornier aircraft. The committee approved Azaan’s motion and appointed a four-member panel to look into the agreements, The Print reported.

India’s island neighbor to adopt its payment system despite political spat
Read more
India’s island neighbor to adopt its payment system despite political spat

Earlier this year, Maldives Islands already made India remove its military personnel station from the archipelago nation, who serviced and operated aviation platforms. New Delhi has replaced the troops with civilians at Male’s request. Maldivian officials later admitted that their own military is unable to service the platforms on their own.

Removing Indian military personnel was central to Muizzu ‘s presidential election campaign last year. Ties between the two countries have remained frosty since he assumed power in November 2023. 

In January, several Maldivian ministers made “derogatory” remarks about Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, which deepened tensions. 

However, Muizzu on Tuesday described his visit to India as a “significant success.” “This trip has been a success for Maldives and for the region as well,” Muizzu said, speaking to Maldives Islands’ state broadcaster Public Service Media (PSM) in New Delhi before returning home. 

READ MORE: Tourist paradise asks Indians to return

Notably, the lawmaker who announced the probe, said in another post on X made on the same day  that India remains “our closest neighbor and steadfast ally” reposting a photo of Muizzu and Modi meeting in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar, when questioned about the Maldivian parliamentary probe, noted that the archipelagic nation’s leader had met the Indian premier, the president and himself. “So, I will prefer to be guided by my experience and conversation,” the minister noted.

Where India Meets Russia: Follow and share RT India on X and Instagram

Top stories

RT Features

Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Police reform 180
0:00
26:58
Are graduation speeches the new social movement?
0:00
25:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies