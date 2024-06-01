icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jun, 2024 13:19
Indian economy surpasses growth estimates

GDP grew 8.2% during the financial year ending in March, exceeding predictions
Indian economy surpasses growth estimates
A worker assembles a car at a FCA India Automobiles manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, some 200km east of Mumbai, on July 23, 2019. ©  Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP

India’s economy grew by 8.2% in the 2023-24 financial year, exceeding analysts’ expectations, government data released on Friday shows. In 2022-23, GDP expanded by 7%.

The robust growth has been attributed to a strong rebound in the manufacturing sector and a continuing surge in construction and services, data shows. Both sectors grew 9.9% during the recently concluded financial year.

This is the fastest pace of economic growth that the world’s most populous country has seen since 2021-22, when the economy was rebounding from the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, registering 9.1% GDP growth. It is also higher than the 7.6% growth the government had predicted before the financial year ended. 

A higher pace of growth was registered in the fourth quarter (January-March 2024), during which the economy grew 7.8% year-on-year compared with the 6.2% growth recorded a year ago.

Hard to port: India defies Washington's pressure to deal with Iran

India, the fastest growing major economy in the world, has maintained its upward trajectory at a time when many economies have struggled. “We expect economic activity to moderate a bit further over the coming quarters, but India will remain a global outperformer,” Ankita Amajuri, assistant economist at Capital Economics, was quoted as saying by CNN.

In 2022, the South Asian country leapfrogged the UK to become the fifth-largest economy in the world, worth $3.7 trillion. India is now projected to surpass Germany and Japan to become the third-largest economy by the end of the decade.

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the prime minister, said earlier this month that India will be a $4 trillion economy in 2024-25 and surpass Japan by early next fiscal year to become the world’s fourth largest economy. In April, the IMF estimated that India’s GDP will likely total $4.33 trillion in 2025, compared with Japan’s $4.31 trillion.

READ MORE: Indian imports of Russian oil rebound despite US pressure – media

The development comes amid ongoing parliamentary elections in India, in which nearly 970 million citizens are eligible to vote in this election. Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third term as a prime minister, came to power in 2014 on several promises, including transforming the economy and turning it into a manufacturing powerhouse. During the current election campaign, Modi has vowed to take India’s economy to third place behind the US and China.

Where India Meets Russia: Follow and share RT India on X and Instagram

