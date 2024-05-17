India to get Russian Igla-S systems – media 

Moscow is set to deliver another batch of man-portable air defense systems ordered by New Delhi in 2023 in the coming weeks

India is set to receive the next batch of Russian Igla-S short range man portable air defense systems (MANPADS) by the end of May to early June, as the payment issues that delayed the delivery have been resolved, The Hindu reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Moscow and New Delhi signed a contract for the supply and licensed manufacturing of Igla-S MANPADS in India last year, Rosoboronexport, Russia’s main arms export body, announced. The weaponry is being assembled in India by Adani Defense Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL) under technology transfer from Rosoboronexport. While the missiles will be imported, some parts of the system such as sights, launcher, and battery will be assembled or manufactured in India by Adani defense, a source told The Hindu.

The first batch of 24 systems and 100 missiles was delivered to the Indian Army in April, The Print reported. In 2021, India already purchased two dozen Igla-S systems under its emergency procurement program, though the current order is larger, according to reports.

The Igla-S, which is designed to bring down enemy aircraft or small-sized air targets such as cruise missiles, is meant to replace the outdated Soviet-era Igla-M systems used by India since the 1980s. The Igla-S, with an interception range of up to 6km, is a significant upgrade over the previous modification. It includes a 9M342 missile that can be mounted on various platforms, effectively increasing its range and capability against smaller targets. The system is believed to be crucial for strengthening India’s air defense arsenal, as the country continues to consolidate its position along the border with China, an area marked by sporadic clashes and persistent tensions.

India decided to procure the latest version of the Igla-S MANPADS in 2018. Russian systems were selected over French and Swedish competitors in a bidding process; however, the deal was not signed as some of the bidders challenged the tendering procedures. The deal was estimated at $1.5 billion at the time.

India’s latest order of Russian MANPADS is part of a broader planned initiative, executed under India’s Very Short Range Air Defense System (VSHORAD) procurement program, launched in 2010 with the goal of procuring 5,000 missiles, 258 single launchers, and 258 multi-launchers. While India is updating its inventory through imports from various sources, which apart from Russia include the US and Israel, it is advancing its indigenous VSHORADS missile programs developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Meanwhile, the payment issues which had reportedly held up the deal have been resolved, official sources who were not named told The Hindu. Media reports earlier this month suggested that Russian companies trading with the South Asian country are finally able to find ways to utilize Indian rupees accumulating on their special accounts in Indian banks, which was made possible after certain regulatory measures.

Russia continued to be India’s main weapons supplier from 2019-2023 and accounts for 36% of its arms imports, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

