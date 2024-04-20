icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel-Iran tensions
20 Apr, 2024 09:59
HomeIndia

Former UN staffer explains why sanctions on Moscow failed

The Russian economy has withstood all Western efforts to break it, an expert has told RT
Former UN staffer explains why sanctions on Moscow failed
Arjun Katoch, former Chief of the Field Co-ordination Support Section of OCHA Geneva responsible for managing the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) team, speaks to RT. ©  RT

Western attempts to derail the Russian economy by imposing thousands of sanctions, cutting it off from the SWIFT payment system, and pressurizing Western firms to leave, have all failed, Arjun Katoch, a former UN staffer and Indian army officer asserted in an interview with RT.

According to Katoch, Russia was able to resist the measures since it spent a significant amount of time and effort preparing itself. “[It is] a remarkable feat of foresight,” he said. Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the Bank of Russia, should get a “significant amount of credit” for preparing the Russian economy for the Western backlash over the conflict in Ukraine.

Katoch also said that Russia’s pivot towards the East, where it has increased its volume of trade with countries such as China and India, has helped soften the blow of sanctions to an extent. “They are re-establishing or establishing the North-South transit corridor” which he explained would lead to more economic engagement with the East, adding that the Russian economy was projected to grow in contrast to Europe where many economies have “stalled.”

In its latest World Economic Outlook published Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected that Russia’s economy would grow 3.2% in 2024, exceeding the forecast growth rates for the US, the UK, Germany, and France.

Regarding frontline developments in the Ukraine conflict, Katoch, who retired from the Indian Army as a colonel in 1991 and later headed the field coordination support section in the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which was involved in global disaster response, claimed that Ukraine’s failure in its counteroffensive last year was “a matter of hubris.” He remarked that the “Ukrainian army did not have air supremacy, nor did it have supremacy in artillery,” and that it could not have broken through Russian lines with such deficits.

India and Russia take ‘extra care’ over each other’s interests – Jaishankar
Read more
India and Russia take ‘extra care’ over each other’s interests – Jaishankar

Last week, Katoch wrote in an article for The Print that the conflict “is a full spectrum economic, financial, and military US-led Western war on Russia that’s using Ukraine as a proxy.” Russia will win this war,” he argued. “The only question now is how far west will the Russian army go.”

Commenting on India-Russia ties and constant scrutiny form the West over New Delhi’s continuing engagement with Moscow, Katoch noted that New Delhi looks after its own interests. “And our interest is in maintaining historical ties with Russia,” he added, expressing India’s official stance. 

India has repeatedly stressed its resolve to maintain strong ties with Moscow despite Western objections, including criticism over India’s purchase of Russian oil. Last year, bilateral trade rose to an unprecedented $65 billion, mainly on the back of Indian imports of Russian coal and oil.

Where India Meets Russia – We are now on WhatsApp! ‎Follow and share RT India in English and in Hindi 

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The strange death of the American chestnut
0:00
28:18
Charles Glass slams Biden’s Iran hypocrisy, calls Julian Assange one of the bravest men he’s met
0:00
29:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies