icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
18 Apr, 2024 09:39
HomeIndia

India’s unemployment rate set to fall – report

The jobs market in the nation of 1.4 billion people is being transformed thanks to surging economic growth, the ORF think tank says
India’s unemployment rate set to fall – report
Students come out after giving MBA entrance at Welingkar Institute Of Management at Matunga, Mumbai, India's financial hub. ©  Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India’s unemployment rate is expected to fall from 4.47% to 3.68% by 2028, a report by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) think tank has projected. The service sector will lead the way in terms of job creation as the country’s GDP moves towards the $5 trillion mark by 2027.

As India approaches its goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy, employment could rise by 22%, the ORF report predicts. To reach its target, the economy needs to maintain its current growth rate. India recorded GDP growth 8.4% in the third quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, up from growth of 7.6% from June to September. Meanwhile, New Delhi has raised its GDP growth forecast for the 2023-24 fiscal year from 7.3% to 7.6%.

“India’s job market is experiencing a transformation as the country has become the world’s fastest-growing large economy in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the India Employment Outlook 2030 report noted.

Parachute Economics: Why claims that India’s growth is hyped are at odds with the evidence
Read more
Parachute Economics: Why claims that India’s growth is hyped are at odds with the evidence

It highlighted opportunities in the service sector – from digital to financial, health and hospitality services, followed by consumer retail, renewable energy and e-commerce – having the potential to create more than 100 million new jobs by 2030.

The country’s young population is believed to be key for greater economic expansion. According to the ORF, sectors identified as “aspirational” by the 600 million people aged between 18 and 35 could act as “engines of growth” in the coming years.

“Policymakers and public sector schemes could partner more closely with other stakeholders to identify employability and skill gaps,” said Nilanjan Ghosh, a director at ORF and one of the authors of the report.

He said the next step towards improving employability would be to update education programs, making India’s talent pool more “industry-ready.”

One of the priorities, ORF noted, should be upskilling, financial inclusion and entrepreneurship among women. Last year, a report by Barclays titled ‘India’s breakout moment’ also suggested that the country could maintain GDP growth of 8% by ensuring that women account for more than half of the new workforce by 2030. At present, India’s female labor force participation rate stands at 37%, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation.

READ MORE: Modi vows ‘strict action’ against corruption ahead of polls 

The report comes amid heated discussion about India’s struggle to increase employment rates. According to the government data, the unemployment rate dropped to 6.6% in the first half of the 2023-24 financial year from 7% in the second half of the previous year.

Data from the independent Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) think thank put the unemployment rate at 8% in February – a sharp increase from 6.8% in January 2024. Experts have argued that, while the growing economy is creating employment, most of the jobs are for unskilled and semi-skilled workers, while those with higher qualifications are struggling to find jobs.

Where India Meets Russia – We are now on WhatsApp! ‎Follow and share RT India in English and in Hindi 

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: what is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: what is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: what is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: what is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The West’s crazy fascination with drug busts in Russia
0:00
25:59
The cost of esports
0:00
26:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies