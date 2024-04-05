icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
Pro-Ukraine images found on cellphones of Moscow terror attacks suspects – investigators
5 Apr, 2024 15:21
HomeIndia

India to receive Russian-made warships despite sanctions – Bloomberg

The production of the vessels had been delayed due to Ukraine-related supply chain issues
India to receive Russian-made warships despite sanctions – Bloomberg
Russian Project 11356 patrol ship Admiral Essen at the international defense industry exhibition IDEF-2019 in Istanbul, Türkiye. © Sputnik / Aleksandr Melnikov

The Indian Navy is set to receive two Russian-built warships following long delays linked to Ukraine sanctions that hindered the delivery of the vessels, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed officials in New Delhi.

One of the vessels is likely to be delivered to India in September and another will arrive early next year, according to the report.

The ships are stealth-guided-missile frigates of the class Project 11356M, built with hulls previously used in the Admiral Grigorovich-class Project 11356R, which was initially intended for the Russian Navy. The vessels are part of a four-ship deal between Moscow and New Delhi that was signed in 2018. The other two ships will be built in India, in collaboration with Russia.

Russia is roughly two years behind schedule with the delivery of the frigates. Their production was delayed due to issues related to the Ukraine conflict, in particular, to the supply of gas turbines manufactured in Ukraine.

Trade between Kiev and Moscow ground to a halt in the aftermath of the Western-backed coup in Kiev and subsequent accession of Crimea to Russia in 2014, and the turbines have been impossible to acquire. However, according to Bloomberg’s sources, India eventually bought the turbines via a third country.

According to earlier media reports, the production of the frigates was completed last year, and the ships have since been undergoing mooring and other trials in Russia’s Kaliningrad Region.

Bloomberg’s sources said the delivery of the frigates would not be affected by Western sanctions imposed on Russia in connection with the Ukraine conflict. Restrictions have caused payment issues, with a large number of transfers pending from the Indian side, which stalled weapons deliveries from Russia, including that of the ultra-modern S-400 missile defense system.

India not abandoning Russian weaponry – envoy READ MORE: India not abandoning Russian weaponry – envoy

The two countries have been struggling to find a payment mechanism that didn’t violate sanctions, but, according to Bloomberg’s sources, they have now been able to work around the issue. However, the details of the new payment scheme have not been disclosed.

Neither the Indian Ministry of External Affairs nor the Indian Navy responded when asked to comment on the report.

Russia is a major supplier of military equipment to India, which is the world’s largest arms importer. Both nations also engage in joint military exercises, the co-development of advanced military platforms, and technology transfers. According to the latest report by global think tank, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Moscow accounts for 36% of New Delhi’s total military hardware imports.

Top stories

RT Features

A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza aid workers’ deaths and peculiar Western responses
0:00
28:3
Erasing the past
0:00
28:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies