icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Investigators establish link between Moscow terrorist attack suspects and Ukrainian nationalists
28 Mar, 2024 18:50
HomeIndia

New Delhi and Beijing hold border talks

India and China have continued negotiations on a complete disengagement after the 2020 incident in Galwan Valley
New Delhi and Beijing hold border talks
A video frame grab taken from footage recorded in June, 2020 and released by China Central Television (CCTV) on February 20, 2021 showing Chinese and Indian soldiers during an incident in the Galwan Valley ©  CCTV / AFP

India and China on Wednesday held a fresh round of talks over border tensions that in 2020 led to a deadly clash between troops of the two countries. The latest talks didn’t yield any breakthroughs despite both nations expressing a commitment to achieving complete disengagement and resolving the remaining issues. 

New Delhi in its statement on Thursday noted the two sides had an “in-depth” exchange of views on how to achieve “complete disengagement” and resolve the issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border between the two nuclear powers. According to a statement by India’s External Affairs Ministry, the sides have also agreed to maintain “regular contact” through “diplomatic and military channels” to uphold the peace. This was the 29th round of talks on the issue.  

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s readout noted that both sides “positively evaluated the progress” made in maintaining the situation at the border under control. “The two sides agreed to focus on the relevant issues on the ground along the border, reach a solution acceptable to both sides as soon as possible,” the statement added. 

Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Read more
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’

The two Asian powers engaged in verbal sparring earlier this month over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, a region along the disputed border that China claims as its own and calls Zangnan. Beijing criticized Modi’s trip to the region to inaugurate a new tunnel that could hasten the deployment of Indian troops to the disputed area. New Delhi responded by claiming that China was “advancing absurd claims.” “Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity,” it maintained.  

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Ministry reiterated that the country’s stance on Arunachal Pradesh had been made “very clear.” “China may repeat its baseless claims as many times as they want, that is not going to change our position,” New Delhi’s spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a media briefing in New Delhi. “Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India.” 

Meanwhile, the US has sought to weigh in on the matter, stating that it has recognized Arunachal Pradesh as part of India. Beijing, meanwhile, asserted that the “China-India boundary question is a matter between the two countries and has nothing to do with the US side.” 

READ MORE: India rejects ‘absurd’ Chinese claims on disputed region

Last week, Modi also traveled to Bhutan, a Himalayan nation nestled between India and China, just a week after he hosted the new Bhutanese premier, Tshering Tobgay, in New Delhi. During the visit, which was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties given competition with China in the region, Modi received the country’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, from the King of Bhutan.

Where India Meets Russia – We are now on WhatsApp! ‎Follow and share RT India in English and in Hindi 

Top stories

RT Features

‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel FEATUREExclusive
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel FEATUREExclusive
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of depression
0:00
23:13
Julian Assange is safe...for now
0:00
25:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies