icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Feb, 2024 14:28
HomeIndia

India rejects ‘imported ideologies’ – foreign minister

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has defended New Delhi’s policy approach, criticizing “attempts to restrict choices”
India rejects ‘imported ideologies’ – foreign minister
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India Minister of External Affairs, attends the 2024 Munich Security Conference on February 17, 2024 in Munich, Germany. ©  Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Indian foreign policy imperatives are not influenced by “imported ideologies,” Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar declared in a speech at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Monday. The country will instead embrace the philosophy of ‘Bharat’, championed as “a statement of independence” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. 

Jaishankar stated that Bharat means it is natural for India to approach world affairs from the perspective of its own “interests, world view, sentiment and culture.” He went on to say that “a crucial difference is that of not allowing our approach to be clouded by imported ideologies and global conformism. Instead, there is a self-assured analysis of how our national goals are best advanced, coupled with the experiences we share with others and the empathy that it generates.” 

Taking note of the growing global conversation on multi-polarity, the diplomat questioned the existence of “hierarchical frameworks, unilateral initiatives and attempts to restrict choices” in what could be seen as a veiled jab at some of New Delhi’s partners, who continue to question its ties with Russia amid the Ukraine conflict. “The reality however is that preaching is not the same as practicing,” the diplomat stressed.

Global public square: India sets the stage for geopolitical dialogue that the divided world needs now
Read more
Global public square: India sets the stage for geopolitical dialogue that the divided world needs now

The comment comes days after Jaishankar was pressed to defend – at multiple forums – India’s foreign policy choices, including its continuing engagement with Moscow. In the past, Jaishankar has described Western sanctions on Russia as “levers” that advanced economies have at their disposal and argued that “many parts of the world” do not accept them. At the Munich Security Conference earlier this month, Jaishankar was again probed on ties with Moscow and whether New Delhi’s Western partners “have a problem” with it.  The diplomat responded by stating that India should be admired for keeping “multiple options” open.  

“Everyone conducts a relationship based on their past experiences. If I look at the history of India post-independence, Russia has never hurt our interests,” Jaishankar said. 

At the same time, in his speech on Monday the minister asserted that New Delhi “perceives the distinction” between being “non-west” and “anti-west,” adding that finding common ground while asserting its own identity is an “essential requirement.”

READ MORE: Russia is a power with ‘enormous tradition of statecraft’ – New Delhi 

The top diplomat also emphasized India’s role as a “voice” of Global South which he claimed is “strongly aggrieved at the treatment meted out to it” and is “truly struggling to make ends meet” as rising debt, significant inflation and global trade disruptions continue to affect less developed nations. India, seen as the de facto leader of the Global South, orchestrated the African Union’s inclusion in the G-20 during its presidency last year. 

The minister also reiterated a pitch for India’s inclusion as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), arguing that “multilateralism in the current era stands grid-locked.”

Where India Meets Russia – We are now on WhatsApp! ‎Follow and share RT India in English and in Hindi 

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Take my border back
0:00
27:30
Bono’s ultimate cringe, trans admiral & his gay army and other curiosities
0:00
17:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies