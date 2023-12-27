India’s G20 presidency is a triumph – Moscow 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lauds New Delhi for reflecting the “balance of interests” between member states

India’s presidency of the Group of 20, comprising world's largest economies – which concluded last month – served as an example for how such an influential grouping should function, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference in Moscow, following bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Lavrov noted that New Delhi managed to avoid the G20 Summit’s final communique becoming a “one-sided” document. Instead, it reflected the “balance of interests” between emerging and developed nations.

When asked by an RT correspondent about the meaning to Moscow of India’s balanced foreign policy – under which it “speaks as equals” with rich countries of the so-called “Global North” as well as with countries of the “Global South” – Lavrov described it as “the only responsible policy that can ensure respect, defend the reputation and provide benefits for the country.”

“This is a policy that reflects the main principles of the UN charter, which talks about respect for the sovereign equality of states. India is a vivid example of this principle,” Lavrov said. He added that Russia, too, has always followed those policies “without attempts to punish anyone or to be unobjective to anyone…. These are not our principles. This is rather what we see from the other countries of the group.”

The G20 Summit in September “was truly a triumph for Indian foreign policy, a triumph for multilateral diplomacy. And it was possible, primarily, due to the chairmanship of the G20, which didn’t allow the final communique to be one-sided.”

The document “reflects the balance of interests. This is an example of how the G20 and other groups should be working. This includes the UN and the Security Council,” Lavrov added.

The foreign minister reiterated Moscow’ support for India’s bid to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council. He also emphasized that Moscow’s relationship with India goes beyond bilateral ties – as both countries strive to create “an international political and economic system that would be open and fair for everyone.”

Jaishankar’s visit to Moscow comes at a time of record economic engagement between the two countries, against the backdrop of Western sanctions on Russia. Bilateral trade has doubled this year, passing $50 billion, according to official data. This is mainly due to New Delhi’s increased imports of Russian oil, coal, fertilizers and other strategic goods, including weaponry.

