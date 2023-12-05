icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow still ready for talks with Kiev – Kremlin
5 Dec, 2023 13:24
HomeIndia

India to become world’s third largest economy – S&P

The South Asian nation will be the fastest-growing emerging market in the coming years, the rating agency said
India to become world’s third largest economy – S&P
Textiles are dried in the open air at a sari factory in Rajasthan, India. ©  Tuul & Bruno Morandi

India is set to overtake the EU’s powerhouse, Germany, in terms of economic might by the end of the decade, the S&P Global Ratings has projected.

In its latest report, the Global Credit Outlook 2024, the rating agency predicted that the South Asian country will become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030. Currently, India is in fifth place, behind the US, China, Germany, and Japan in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), respectively, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) data.

“A paramount test will be whether India can become the next big global manufacturing hub, an immense opportunity. Developing a strong logistics framework will be key in transforming India from a services-dominated economy into a manufacturing-dominant one,” the S&P’s report reads.

According to the agency, the digital market, primarily financial and consumer technology, and the automotive sector, are the fundamental driving forces behind India’s economic growth.

India’s growth forecast raised READ MORE: India’s growth forecast raised

The S&P projects that India will be the fastest-growing emerging market over the next three years, with economic growth reaching 6.4% next year and 7% in 2026. The figures, however, represent a decrease from the 7.2% recorded in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Last year, the S&P predicted that India would overtake Germany and Japan by 2030. However, the growth forecast presented by the agency at the time was more modest and stood at an average of 6.3% annually by the end of the decade.

At the same time, Germany, currently the world’s third-largest economy, expects its economy to contract by 0.4% in 2023 due to high inflation and energy prices. The EU’s economic powerhouse suffered a contraction in the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, entering a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China FEATURE
At the Cold War’s height, this Russian admiral helped India create a fleet capable of countering the US and its allies
At the Cold War’s height, this Russian admiral helped India create a fleet capable of countering the US and its allies FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China FEATURE
At the Cold War’s height, this Russian admiral helped India create a fleet capable of countering the US and its allies
At the Cold War’s height, this Russian admiral helped India create a fleet capable of countering the US and its allies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
National debt
0:00
25:50
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Kissinger's legacy
0:00
25:54
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies