icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Nov, 2023 10:01
HomeIndia

New Delhi to greenlight $4.8 billion aircraft carrier

The Indian government is expected to give the nod for a domestically designed vessel similar to the INS Vikrant
New Delhi to greenlight $4.8 billion aircraft carrier
Indian Navy officers and attendees gather on the deck of the Indian indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant during its commissioning at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi on September 2, 2022. ©  Arun SANKAR / AFP

India’s Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) has pre-approved the purchase of a $4.8 billion aircraft carrier, PTI news agency reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed government officials. The outlet added that the vessel would be built domestically.

The DAC, India’s highest decision-making body on purchases of materiel, headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, is likely to meet on Thursday and examine the proposal for the carrier. 

India has been looking to boost its naval capabilities amid rising concerns over China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean region. Last month, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, India’s chief of naval staff, said that the Indian Navy has been seeking to procure a second domestically-produced carrier which would be a “repeat” of the INS Vikrant. 

India currently operates two aircraft carriers — the Soviet-built INS Vikramaditya and the INS Vikrant.  The latter was built for around $3.2 billion by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a public sector shipbuilder under the federal government’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and commissioned in September 2022.

Sword of Bharat: How India aims to conquer the global arms market
Read more
Sword of Bharat: How India aims to conquer the global arms market

About 90% of the hull, 50% of the machinery and 30% of the weapons and sensors of the Vikrant are designed and built in India. According to reports, the IAC II will be based on the Vikrant model and built at the Cochin shipyard. The documentation work for the new vessel was completed in December 2022.

India’s first aircraft carrier, the INS Vikramaditya, was originally named the “Baku” and served with the Soviet and Russian navies before India purchased it for $2.35 billion in 2004. After a massive makeover at the Russian shipyard in Severodvinsk, the carrier was commissioned on November 16, 2013. 

According to PTI, the council is also likely to consider a proposal for 97 more Tejas Mark-1A aircraft, two years after New Delhi commissioned the procurement of 83 Tejas MK-1A jets with state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). Last week, India's Prime Minister reviewed ongoing activity at HAL’s manufacturing base in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Top stories

RT Features

Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Possible peace?
0:00
25:3
On the campaign trail again – one year out
0:00
24:55
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies