28 Nov, 2023 22:25
WATCH: RT’s report from India’s operation to rescue 41 men trapped in tunnel

The construction workers were evacuated to safety after a cave-in
WATCH: RT's report from India's operation to rescue 41 men trapped in tunnel

RT’s Runjhun Sharma reports from northern India where a dramatic relief operation ended on Tuesday with the rescue of all 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed highway tunnel.

A section of the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in the country’s mountainous Uttarakhand state caved in on November 12.

The authorities had used a small pipe, which remained intact after the disaster, to deliver food, water and medical supplies to the trapped men.

The workers were eventually freed after weeks of grueling drilling operations.

Watch full report here:

