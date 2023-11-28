icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Nov, 2023
India to allow private miners to extract critical minerals

The move is part of a government push to secure supply and boost the economy
Rare Lithium metal ore in the form of rocks seen at the Indian Institute of Minerals Technology in September 2023 at Bhubaneshwar, India. ©  Pallava Bagla/Getty Images

India is set to hold its first-ever auction of deposit blocks containing critical and strategic minerals for exploration purposes, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Mines, the first tranche of auctions will launch on Wednesday, when 20 ‘blocks’, or deposits with evidence of minerals such as lithium and graphite, will be up for bidding.

The open ascending price auction will be held online. The deposits are spread across the country and details of the blocks and auction terms are available on the auctioneer’s platform.

“This is a landmark initiative that will boost our economy, enhance national security and support our transition to a clean energy future,” the government said in a statement, as quoted by local media.

Critical and strategic minerals identified by the Indian government include lithium, cobalt, titanium, graphite, and rare earth elements. The minerals are widely used in various sectors, including renewable energy, electronics, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, transport, and defense.

READ MORE: EU state’s prime minister resigns over lithium graft probe

The Indian government has been actively seeking means to secure a stable supply of lithium, which is essential for manufacturing electric vehicle batteries. In February, the first lithium deposits were discovered in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, with estimated reserves of 5.9 million tonnes. In July, the country introduced reforms designed to allow private mining companies to search for minerals.

Top stories

RT Features

Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region FEATURE
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE

