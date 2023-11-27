icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Nov, 2023 05:26
HomeIndia

Rescue mission to save men trapped in tunnel enters third week

India’s emergency services have begun drilling into the mountain from above to reach the 41 construction workers trapped inside
Rescue mission to save men trapped in tunnel enters third week
Rescue personnel work at the collapsed under construction Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state, on November 25, 2023. ©  Arun SANKAR / AFP

​​A new strategy has been adopted by rescue teams in India, who have been working tirelessly since November 12 to free 41 people trapped inside a collapsed tunnel which had been under construction.

On Sunday, emergency services began drilling vertically from above where the trapped men are located. They've made swift progress so far; the workers are 86 meters under the surface and they've already drilled through around 30 meters, ANI news agency reported on Monday, citing officials.

Rescue operations have hit several snags due to the difficulty of the Himalayan terrain and the failure of several pieces of equipment being used. Last week, a machine used to drill a hole through the tunnel got stuck several times. After the blades of the machine became mired in the debris, a plasma cutter machine was ordered from southern India’s Telangana state to remove the broken parts. The rest of the rescue operation has been carried out using manual drilling, officials said. 

‘Keep spirits high’ – survivors’ message to 41 men trapped in tunnel for 12 days
Read more
‘Keep spirits high’ – survivors’ message to 41 men trapped in tunnel for 12 days

Earlier, senior National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) compared the mission to a “war.” “When you do something with mountains, you cannot predict anything” he was quoted as saying by the Times of India. Tunneling expert Arnold Dix, who had flown in from Australia to be part of the mission, has largely advocated a “safety first” approach and cautioned against “rushing” the rescue. 

The workers were building the tunnel when part of it caved in on November 12 due to a landslide. Contact with them was established in the first days of the rescue mission, and they have been provided with oxygen, medicine and food through steel pipes. A National Disaster Management Authority official on Sunday said the men were “in good health.” 

The trapped workers had come from all parts of the country to be part of the tunnel project. Fifteen were from the Jharkhand state, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five each from Odisha and Bihar, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Assam, and one from Himachal Pradesh.

READ MORE: This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos

A panel of experts investigating the disaster has said the tunnel did not have an emergency exit and may have been built through a geological fault known as a "shear zone", which could have caused the collapse, Reuters reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source. 

The tunnel is a part of the ambitious, $1.5 billion Char Dham project, designed to connect four important Hindu pilgrimage sites in northern India via a 890 km, two-lane road. It was being built by the state-run National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation, under the aegis of India's transport ministry. 

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fight, flight, freeze? Geoffrey Roberts, Emeritus Professor of History at University College Cork
0:00
31:34
Israel’s Gaza bloodbath: will it spark a global energy crisis? (Energy Intelligence’s Abhi Rajendran)
0:00
28:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies