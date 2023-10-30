icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
30 Oct, 2023 14:53
HomeIndia

Indian opposition questions New Delhi’s UN vote on ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza

The Congress party has expressed “strong opposition” to the recent abstention on a resolution regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict
Indian opposition questions New Delhi’s UN vote on ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza
People take part in a pro-Palestine demonstration in New Delhi, India on October 16, 2023. ©  Imtiyaz Khan/Anadolu via Getty Images

India’s principal opposition party, the Congress, “strongly opposed” India’s abstention on the recent UN General Assembly resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” between Israel’s armed forces and Hamas militants in Gaza.

On Friday, India abstained in the UN General Assembly from voting on a Jordanian-drafted resolution titled ‘Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations’ as it did not make any mention of the terrorist group Hamas. The resolution called for a truce in the ongoing conflict.

Former party president Sonia Gandhi, in a column for The Hindu published on Monday, said, without naming any country, that it was “unfortunate” that influential countries are being “wholly partisan” when they should be calling for an end to the war. She further noted that the “loudest and most powerful voices” should be calling for a cessation of military activity.

Why India is walking a tightrope on the Israel-Palestine conflict
Read more
Why India is walking a tightrope on the Israel-Palestine conflict

The politician emphasized that the party’s long-term stance has been “to support direct negotiations for a sovereign, independent, viable and secure state of Palestine coexisting in peace with Israel.” This is also the stand taken by India’s Foreign Ministry, which on October 12 reiterated its “historic” position of supporting a two-state solution to end the conflict. 

Gandhi, however, has questioned why the reiteration from New Delhi came “only after Israel began its assault on Gaza” – given that the initial message from the country’s prime minister on the first day of the conflict was that of “solidarity” with Israel. 

Notably, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first world leaders to condemn Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel, which he termed as “terrorism.” He later “unequivocally condemned” terrorism in all its forms and manifestations during a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Modi, however, also assured continued assistance to Palestinians affected by the war and said that “civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern.” 

India’s Foreign Minister Subhramanyam Jaishankar has emphasized New Delhi’s need to have a “consistent position” on pressing issues such as terrorism. “We take a strong position [on terrorism] because we are big victims of terrorism,” Jaishankar said at an event on Sunday. He also warned that India would lose “credibility” if it said that the terrorism affecting other countries is “not so serious.

Lost tribe of Israel: How fighters from India ended up at the front lines in the war against Hamas
Read more
Lost tribe of Israel: How fighters from India ended up at the front lines in the war against Hamas

In her column, the ex-Congress chief said that the party condemned Hamas’ attack and that violence “has no place in a decent world.” The party has repeatedly come under attack from the ruling BJP for its apparent unwillingness to condemn Hamas’ attack as “terrorism.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Congress released a statement reaffirming its support for the Palestinian cause without mentioning the attack carried out by Hamas on Israel. However, Gandhi described Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza as “disproportionate” and “brutal,” adding that the Israeli government was making a “grievous error” in equating the actions of the militant group Hamas with the Palestinian people. 

The Hamas attack on Israeli settlements on October 7 left over 1,400 people dead and many injured. According to the latest data from Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel’s strikes have killed over 8,000 Palestinians, most of whom were women and children.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor, another prominent leader of the Congress, ended up in a controversy last week over his speech at a pro-Palestine rally in Kozhikode, in the southern state of Kerala, after he referred to the Hamas attackers as "terrorists." Tharoor had to clarify his stance, reaffirming his support for the Palestinian cause, while adding that the remark was taken out of context. 

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Profile of a neocon: Victoria Nuland
0:00
26:40
Gaza bloodbath: Israel is in a strategic mess – Sir Lawrence Freedman
0:00
29:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies