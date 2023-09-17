icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Sep, 2023 04:58
HomeIndia

India’s Modi turns 73

The prime minister has been praised for his efforts in pushing development initiatives across the country
India’s Modi turns 73
Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the G20 summit under India’s presidency, New Delhi, India, September 13, 2023 ©  Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 73rd birthday. He received warm wishes from President Droupadi Murmu and a host of other dignitaries and politicians.

Murmu expressed her hope that Modi, with his foresight and strong leadership, will guide India’s development across all sectors.

Home Minister Amit Shah praised Modi as the architect of a new India, commending his establishment of a robust and self-reliant India rooted in the country’s rich heritage.

BJP President JP Nadda credited the prime minister with solidifying India’s global reputation, promoting the multi-dimensional development of its people, and advancing the nation’s universal progress.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised Modi for not only redefining India’s identity, but also elevating its stature on the world stage. He wished him good health and a long life, recognizing the prime minister’s significant contributions to India’s development.

The chief minister of India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, in a column for the Times of India, called Modi “the architect of a better India.”

“Great leaders not only dedicate themselves to a larger goal, but also create institutions and systems to achieve that goal,” Adityanath said. 

Events will be held across India on Sunday in celebration of the prime minister’s birthday.

On Sunday, the prime minister’s birthday celebration program is packed with events centered on infrastructure development – from the inauguration of the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Center in New Delhi and the extension of the Delhi Airport express metro line, to the launching of the Vishwakarma Project, which is aimed at helping artisans and craftsmen.

This and other welfare schemes are being launched under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Sewa Pakhwara’, a fortnight-long outreach across the country. The initiative was launched on Sunday, marking the birthday of the prime minister, and will continue to October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. 

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Rise & let rise? Pornchai Davivathana, secretary general of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue
0:00
28:21
Presidential slaveholders
0:00
26:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies