icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Sep, 2023 02:18
HomeIndia

Modi to visit Jakarta before G20 summit in New Delhi

Indonesia adjusted the schedule of the ASEAN Summit to accommodate the Indian leader’s program
Modi to visit Jakarta before G20 summit in New Delhi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo take part in the handover ceremony during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. ©  WILLY KURNIAWAN / POOL / AFP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Indonesia to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs Saurabh Kumar told the media on Tuesday.

At the invitation of the president of Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jakarta for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia summit scheduled for September 7,” he told a special press conference.

The timing of the ASEAN event was adjusted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to facilitate Modi’s return to India late that evening ahead of the G20 leadership summit in New Delhi.

“We are appreciative of the Indonesian government for making adjustments to the ASEAN meeting schedule… to facilitate PM Modi’s program and his early return,” Kumar remarked.

India’s ‘Act East Policy’ and ‘Indo-Pacific maritime security’ will be under focus during the prime minister’s visit to Jakarta. Kumar noted the centrality of ASEAN in New Delhi’s Act East Policy under Modi. “The summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation,” he said.

Kumar stated that comprehensive connectivity between India and ASEAN member states – incorporating increased air traffic and a digital payment mechanism through the United Payments Interface – would top the summit’s agenda.

“This will also be the first summit since the elevation of India’s relationship with the Southeast Asian bloc to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year. The theme of this year’s summit is ASEAN Matters: Epicenter of Growth,” he added.

India refutes 'presumptive and misleading' UN allegations READ MORE: India refutes 'presumptive and misleading' UN allegations

ASEAN has emerged as India’s second-largest trading bloc after the European Union with $131.5 billion in trade during 2022-23, Kumar said. There has been a steady uptick in trade ties with ASEAN after a free-trade agreement with the bloc was operationalized in 2010.

India officially assumed the G20 presidency from Indonesia in December 2022. Ahead of the summit, which will take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, Modi told Moneycontrol that India has used its presidency of the G20 to champion the causes of nations both within and outside the intergovernmental forum.

“Perhaps for the first time in the history of the G20, the troika is with the developing world – Indonesia, India, and Brazil. This troika can amplify the voice of the developing world at a crucial time when there are increased tensions due to global geopolitics,” he said. India will hand over the presidency to Brazil on December 1.

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Covid loneliness
0:00
27:23
War by Hollywood script? Larry Johnson, Former analyst at the US Central Intelligence Agency
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies