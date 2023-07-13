icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jul, 2023 18:05
HomeIndia

India’s top diplomat says ASEAN is key to its Act East Policy

New Delhi looking to create more partnerships with Southeast Asian countries in areas of cyberspace, fintech and maritime security
India’s top diplomat says ASEAN is key to its Act East Policy
©  Twitter/DrSJaishankar

India’s Minister for External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is in Jakarta for meetings with counterparts from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has restated the role of the regional bloc in the emerging dynamics of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. 

Dr Jaishankar made his remarks on Thursday at the opening session of the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference in the Indonesian capital, which was attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi. 

“ASEAN is a crucial pillar of India’s Act East Policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific. A strong and unified ASEAN plays an important role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific. India firmly supports ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific,” said the Indian minister, who is on a visit to Indonesia and Thailand from July 12 to 18.

The Act East Policy was launched by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 –the year he took office– for a deeper engagement in the Asia-Pacific and to replace the erstwhile Look East Policy of 1991, whose unveiling coincided with the South Asian nation’s economic liberalization.

Dr Jaishankar weighed in on the bloc’s expanding role as it solidifies “existing co-operations as comprehensive strategic partners.” “We look forward to working with ASEAN to further expand our partnership to include newer areas, while strengthening existing cooperation. I refer here, especially to cyber, financial and maritime security domains,” he added.

Earlier, on Thursday, Dr Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Lavrov in Jakarta and deliberated on the Ukraine conflict and on bilateral economic issues. China’s Wang also held bilateral meetings with Lavrov and Blinken on the sidelines of the summit, Reuters reported. Jaishankar also held talks with his counterparts from Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, South Korea, New Zealand and Thailand.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Big business behind bars
0:00
27:35
CrossTalk: No guarantees
0:00
24:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies