icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 16:43
HomeIndia

$200mn under-construction bridge in India collapses for a second time

Separate portions of the same structure came crashing down into the Ganges river within a little more than a year

By Joydeep Sen Gupta, Asia Editor

$200mn under-construction bridge in India collapses for a second time
This photo taken on June 4, 2023, shows an under construction bridge collapsing into the river Ganges in Bhagalpur district in India's eastern state of Bihar. ©  AFP

A little over a year after a portion of a four-lane bridge under construction over the Ganges river in the eastern Indian state of Bihar came crashing down, another portion of the same structure collapsed on Sunday evening.

The collapsing bridge section was caught on a viral video, filmed by local residents and picked up by Indian media outlets.

The foundation stone of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge, which connects Sultanganj and Khagaria districts, was unveiled by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in February 2014. Four superstructures with a total length of 192 meters between pillar number 9 and 13 sank into the river. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

CM Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the incident. He has warned of strict action against the officials responsible. "Yes, I have received the information that four-five pillars of the Aguwani-Sultanganj under-construction bridge collapsed. The administration is in touch with officials of the department concerned," Bhagalpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen was quoted as saying by the Indian news agency, PTI.

Cause of deadly Indian train crash identified – minister
Read more
Cause of deadly Indian train crash identified – minister

The bridge is 3.6 kilometers long and is being built at an estimated cost of over 17 billion rupees (over $200 million). The construction work was expected to be completed by the end of this year, but the collapse will further delay its inauguration.

S.P. Singla Constructions, a private Indian company, is the contractor for the project. Initially, the construction work was to be completed by March 2019, but the deadlines were extended several times, prompting allegations of cost overruns because of the inordinate delays.

Last year, on April 30, 2022, 38 superstructures suspended from pier number 5 collapsed purportedly due to the impact of a storm and rains that lashed the area. The reasons cited for the collapse were mocked by India’s Federal Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and a preliminary probe revealed that poor construction materials were the likely cause.

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The US is a dying empire, using Ukraine to weaken the Russia-China alliance – Dr. Harriet Fraad
0:00
28:29
Robot wars
0:00
27:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies