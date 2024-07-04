icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Another Ukrainian fighter jet taken out by Russian strike (VIDEO): Russia-Ukraine conflict
4 Jul, 2024 11:38
HomeBusiness News

EU slaps steep tariffs on Chinese electric cars

Brussels is seeking to protect the bloc’s auto industry from “unfair” competition
EU slaps steep tariffs on Chinese electric cars
©  Zhang Congyu/VCG via Getty Images

The European Union has imposed steep new tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China following an anti-subsidy probe. Brussels is seeking to stem a flood of low-priced EVs from the Asian economic superpower to protect its own manufacturers.

The provisional extra duties of up to 38% will apply from July 5 for a maximum duration of four months, according to a press release issued by the European Commission on Thursday.

Car maker BYD will be subject to a 17.4% tariff, while Geely, which owns Sweden’s Volvo, is facing a 19.9% tariff. Other car makers that cooperated with the investigation will face an average duty of 20.8%. The duty for other non-cooperating companies will be 37.6%, the release states.

The measures are in addition to the current 10% tariff levied on all electric cars imported from China.

German leader backs open EU market for Chinese cars READ MORE: German leader backs open EU market for Chinese cars

The decision comes nine months after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an investigation into a flood of cheap Chinese cars entering the bloc. Based on the results of the probe, the Commission concluded that the battery electric vehicles (BEV) “value chain” in China benefits from “unfair subsidization,” which is causing a “threat of economic injury” to EU car makers.

A definitive decision on the tariffs is due by November, while talks will continue between Brussels and Beijing in a bid to resolve the issue.

When the plans for new EV duties were announced last month, China’s commerce ministry warned that the EU could trigger a “trade war” if it continues to escalate tensions. Beijing also accused the bloc of unfair practices during its anti-subsidy probe, and responded by launching an anti-dumping investigation in relation to certain pork products from the EU.

The EU is the largest overseas market for Chinese EV makers. While Chinese imports into Europe have largely been dominated by Tesla, Dacia and BMW cars produced there, Brussels-based green group Transport and Environment (T&E) has projected that Chinese brands could reach 11% of the European EV market in 2024, and 20% in 2027.

READ MORE: Musk blasts US tariffs on China

Chinese automakers have actively penetrated foreign markets in recent years and are steadily closing the gap with Western rivals, particularly in terms of electric cars.

The EU’s move comes after the US raised its tariff on Chinese EVs from 25% to 100% in May.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Jill Biden’s Vogue controversy and Orban’s ceasefire mission in Ukraine
0:00
24:58
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Zelensky’s new plan?
0:00
24:54
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies