icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow says US just as responsible for deadly Crimea attack as Kiev: Russia-Ukraine conflict
27 Jun, 2024 09:47
HomeBusiness News

Italian bank ordered to pay $480mn over scrapped Russian deal

UniCredit was among the guarantors for a failed gas plant project between Gazprom and Germany’s Linde
Italian bank ordered to pay $480mn over scrapped Russian deal
©  Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich

A Russian court has ordered Italy’s UniCredit bank to pay €448.2 million ($479.44 million) over an aborted joint venture between Russian energy major Gazprom and Germany’s Linde, according to a court document.   

UniCredit was among the guarantor lenders in the deal to build a gas processing plant in Ust Luga, near St. Petersburg, through a joint venture called RusChemAlliance, 50% owned by Gazprom. The project was scrapped due to Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.    

The St. Petersburg-based RusChemAlliance filed a lawsuit as part of a claim to seek compensation from UniCredit for allegedly failing to honor its obligations when the deal fell through.  

“The claim is satisfied in full,” the St. Petersburg Arbitration Court said in a filing.   

Linde, a German industrial and engineering company, struck a deal with RusChemAlliance to build the plant in 2021. However, the firm pulled out of the contract in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, saying the decision was in compliance with Western sanctions, according to a 2022 company report.  

EU slaps first sanctions on Russian LNG READ MORE: EU slaps first sanctions on Russian LNG

Last month, the Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region took interim measures on the RusChemAlliance claim against UniCredit. The Italian bank requested that the process be canceled, but the court instead ruled to seize property and assets worth €462.67 million ($494.4 million) from UniCredit’s business in Russia.   

UniCredit said in May that the seizure affected only a fraction of its Russian unit’s assets, not the entire subsidiary.

UniCredit is one of the few EU lenders which continues to operate in Russia, after a number of foreign banks left the country due to the West’s Ukraine-related sanctions. A subsidiary of the Italian bank enables euro payments to and from Russia, and is included in the Russian central bank’s list of 13 systemically important credit institutions.  

The Russian court’s move comes after the EU imposed its 14th round of sanctions targeting Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) earlier this month. Brussels has banned the re-export of Russian LNG via the bloc, although deliveries for use within the EU remain unaffected.

Top stories

RT Features

Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table?
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table? FEATURE
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis?
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table?
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table? FEATURE
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis?
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Julian Assange’s journey from prison to freedom
0:00
26:17
CrossTalk on Ukraine: On its last legs?
0:00
25:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies