icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Defeating Russia impossible – Putin: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ukraine attacks Crimea with US-supplied missiles – Russian MOD
23 Jun, 2024 12:22
HomeBusiness News

Germany blames Moscow for worsening ties with Beijing

Trade is deteriorating due to China’s relations with Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has claimed
Germany blames Moscow for worsening ties with Beijing
Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection June 23, 2024, China. ©  Global Look Press / Sebastian Christoph Gollnow / dpa

The strong ties between Russia and China have led to a deterioration in Beijing’s trade relations with EU member states, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck told journalists on Saturday during a three-day visit to the Asian country.

The EU and its Western allies have rebuked the Chinese government for maintaining close diplomatic and economic ties with Moscow amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as its reluctance to join in the international criticism of the Kremlin.

Beijing’s support for Moscow is damaging the trade and economic ties between China and the bloc, Habeck, who also serves as Germany’s economy and climate minister, said. He added that Beijing “can’t just switch to a neutral position, and then take sides against the security interests of the other country.”

During a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Zheng Shanjie, on Saturday, the vice chancellor stated that German and EU security interests are directly affected by the conflict, warning Beijing of potential economic consequences due to its cooperation with Moscow.

“Our relationship, our direct relationship, has already been negatively affected,” German news agency dpa cited Habeck as saying.

China strong enough to withstand Western pressure – Moscow READ MORE: China strong enough to withstand Western pressure – Moscow

Habeck’s visit to China comes a week after the EU introduced new tariffs on Chinese EV producers, which Beijing responded to by launching an anti-dumping investigation aimed at certain pork products from the bloc. Beijing previously warned that it would target the EU’s aviation and agriculture sectors in response to the tariffs.

On Friday, China’s Commerce Ministry warned that Brussels could trigger a “trade war” if it continues to escalate tensions by conducting unfair practices during its eight-month anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs.

Die Welt reported that Habeck failed to secure a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during his trip. Instead, he met with Chinese government representatives on climate issues.

China-Russia cooperation has been flourishing despite growing tensions between Moscow and the West over the Ukraine conflict and multiple rounds of economic sanctions on Russia. Beijing has defied demands from the US and other NATO countries to join in the attempts to isolate Russia, saying that, unlike Washington, it is not involved in the Ukraine conflict. China has put forward a peace plan to end the fighting and has insisted that Russia’s security concerns cannot be ignored.

Top stories

RT Features

The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen?
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen? FEATURE
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country FEATURE
Five conservatives, one reformer: Who is running for power in Iran’s presidential elections
Five conservatives, one reformer: Who is running for power in Iran’s presidential elections FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen?
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen? FEATURE
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country FEATURE
Five conservatives, one reformer: Who is running for power in Iran’s presidential elections
Five conservatives, one reformer: Who is running for power in Iran’s presidential elections FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Technology of sovereignty? Warwick Powell, adjunct professor at Queensland University of Technology
0:00
28:57
Whistleblowing on the FBI and the Clintons
0:00
29:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies