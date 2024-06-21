icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US-supplied F-16s to be stationed inside Ukraine – White House: Russia-Ukraine conflict
21 Jun, 2024 10:34
HomeBusiness News

US puts Japan on currency manipulation watch list

Tokyo is reportedly being scrutinized by the Treasury Department for potentially unfair foreign exchange practices
US puts Japan on currency manipulation watch list
©  Getty Images / Image Source

The US Treasury Department re-added Japan to its foreign exchange monitoring list on Thursday, where its name had been absent since June 2023. It joins China, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore and Germany.

The listing came after Japan resumed its interventions in the currency market to stop the yen’s rapid decline against the US dollar in April and May.

Tokyo spent 9.8 trillion yen ($61.6 billion) between April and May this year to stem its depreciation, after the Japanese currency hit a 34-year low of 160.245 per US dollar on April 29.

The Treasury Department adds major US trading partners to the currency watch list when it seeks to assess whether the country has manipulated its foreign exchange rates to gain an unfair trade advantage.

Countries are automatically added if they meet two of the three criteria: a trade surplus with the US of at least $15 billion, a global account surplus above 3% of GDP, and persistent one-sided net foreign exchange purchases of at least 2% of GDP over 12 months.

Putin lauds de-dollarization in trade with Asian partner READ MORE: Putin lauds de-dollarization in trade with Asian partner

In its biannual report published on Thursday, the Treasury Department said Japan, Germany, Taiwan and Vietnam all met the criteria for having a significant trade surplus with the US, as well as an outsized current account surplus.

The report cited Japan’s high trade surplus of $62.4 billion with the US last year, and its global current account surplus of 3.5% of GDP in 2023, up from 1.8% in 2022.

While the Treasury Department said Tokyo’s recent forex interventions to prop up the value of the yen were not a factor in deciding to place the country on the list, it noted that “intervention should be reserved only for very exceptional circumstances with appropriate prior consultations.”

The report covered economic data from the 20 largest US trading partners for the four quarters of 2023.

Although the US authorities have said Japan is “transparent with respect to foreign exchange operations,” the country’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that Tokyo will maintain close communication with Washington with regards to currency policy after the re-listing.

Top stories

RT Features

India’s most valuable resource may be running out
India’s most valuable resource may be running out FEATURE
Israel’s isolation: An anti-Semitic horror story or inevitable outcome?
Israel’s isolation: An anti-Semitic horror story or inevitable outcome? FEATURE
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s most valuable resource may be running out
India’s most valuable resource may be running out FEATURE
Israel’s isolation: An anti-Semitic horror story or inevitable outcome?
Israel’s isolation: An anti-Semitic horror story or inevitable outcome? FEATURE
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Finish the job’
0:00
26:52
Putin’s strategic message from Pyongyang & Mehdi Hasan’s controversial stance on Israel
0:00
26:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies