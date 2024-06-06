icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin outlines response to long-range strikes: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Scott Ritter to take part in RT discussion panel at SPIEF 2024
6 Jun, 2024 13:55
HomeBusiness News

Russian oil revenues rise 50% – Bloomberg 

The surge has been attributed to increased prices for Urals crude, the outlet has said
Russian oil revenues rise 50% – Bloomberg 
An oil pump jack operated by the Yamashneft Oil and Gas Production Division of Tatneft, are seen in Almetyevsk District of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. ©  Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid

Russia’s oil revenues surged by almost 50% last month compared to a year ago, as crude prices soared and the country continued to adapt to Western sanctions, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Moscow’s income from crude sales rose despite international pressure and forecasts of a deficit. Oil-related taxes climbed to 632.5 billion rubles ($7.1 billion) in May, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Russian Finance Ministry data. 

Total oil and gas profits grew by 39% to 793.7 billion rubles ($8.9 billion), following progressively increasing prices on Russia’s flagship Urals crude, the country’s key export blend, data showed.

The ministry calculated May taxes based on the Urals price of $74.98 a barrel, up from $58.63 a year ago. Urals’ discount to the global Brent benchmark has declined, despite the $60 per-barrel price cap on Russian oil introduced by the G7 and EU. 

The mechanism, along with the EU embargo on Russian seaborne oil, was put in place to reduce Moscow’s export revenues. The sanctions were imposed in December 2022, and in February 2023 were followed by similar restrictions on exports of Russian petroleum products.

Major global refiner to pay for Russian oil in rubles – Reuters READ MORE: Major global refiner to pay for Russian oil in rubles – Reuters

In response, Russia has rerouted most of its energy exports to Asia – particularly to India and China, where the country’s oil has been sold well above the West’s price cap.

In May, the Finance Ministry issued a preliminary report on oil and gas revenues to the federal budget which showed that proceeds from energy exports between January and April soared to 11.68 billion rubles ($131.2 million) – a 50.1% rise compared to the same period in 2023. 

However, even with an increase in energy profits, the Finance Ministry has proposed to lower the expectations for oil and gas earnings this year to 10.99 trillion rubles ($123.4 billion) from an earlier estimate of 11.5 trillion rubles ($129.2 billion), according to ministry data.

The downward revision comes as Russia expects oil to trade at about $65 per barrel this year compared to a previous projection of $71.30.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of meme coins
0:00
25:47
Biden’s peace plan rejected by Israel, and South Africa’s historic political shift
0:00
28:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies