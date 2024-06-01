icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Clooney Foundation hunting Russian journalists: Russia-Ukraine conflict
1 Jun, 2024 10:16
HomeBusiness News

West eyeing ‘Russian SWIFT’ as sanctions target – Bloomberg

New restrictions could be applied to financial institutions that use the Bank of Russia’s financial messaging system
West eyeing ‘Russian SWIFT’ as sanctions target – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / selensergen

The G7 and EU are working on ways to sanction banks that allegedly help Russia circumvent the current restrictions, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources close to the discussions. According to the report, the measures would target third-country financial institutions that use the Bank of Russia’s interbank messaging system, the SPFS.

The system functions similarly to the Belgium-based SWIFT, ensuring the secure transfer of financial messages between banks both inside and outside the country. It replaced SWIFT in Russia when the country’s key banks were disconnected from the system in light of Ukraine-related sanctions in 2022.

Many of Russia’s trading partners subsequently joined the SPFS in order to continue carrying out transactions with the country, and as part of the broader drive to reduce exposure to the Western financial system. As of January, over 550 banks and companies from 20 countries were connected to the SPFS, according to the Bank of Russia.

According to Bloomberg sources, by targeting lenders that use the SPFS and, consequently, facilitate transactions with Russia, Western states want to stop Moscow from being able to obtain technologies used in weapons production. For instance, Washington and its NATO allies have repeatedly accused China of fueling Russia’s military effort by supporting its weapons manufacturing through the sale of dual-use goods.

Washington to pressure allies on China – FT READ MORE: Washington to pressure allies on China – FT

In an interview with Bloomberg earlier this week, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo reaffirmed this stance, warning that Washington and allies are “open to sanctioning” any entity helping Russia obtain components that can be used for weapons production. Both China and Russia have repeatedly denied Western allegations.

The discussions regarding SPFS come ahead of the G7 summit in Italy scheduled for mid-June, where the group reportedly plans to come up with a new package of measures aimed at better enforcing existing sanctions on Russia. The EU could reportedly agree on its own package of restrictions earlier. However, sources said some member states have been reluctant to support a ban on SPFS due to concerns that “legitimate” transactions could be affected, as well as the bloc’s own financial relations with the countries whose banks would be targeted.

READ MORE: G7 fails to finalize plans for tapping Russian assets

Washington and its allies are currently mulling ways to use the roughly $300 billion in Russian central bank assets that were frozen as part of sanctions. While Washington has been eager to seize the funds outright, other G7 members have been focused on ways to tap the profits generated by them. However, no consensus on the matter has been reached, with Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti stating last week that it still presents “significant technical and legal problems.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza: A humanitarian catastrophe
0:00
26:38
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: Joe Biden and every member of the US govt is complicit in Rafah genocide
0:00
30:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies