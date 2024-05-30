icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘War party’ rules Kiev – Lavrov: Russia-Ukraine conflict
30 May, 2024 12:53
HomeBusiness News

EU hikes tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain 

Increasing duties on cereals, oilseeds and derived products is aimed at halting imports, according to the European Council 
EU hikes tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain 
© Getty Images / Aleksandr Rybalko

The EU has adopted a regulation to hike import tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain, according to a statement by the European Council, as the bloc continues to pile sanctions on Moscow and its allies over the Ukraine conflict.

The “prohibitive” levies, which will take effect on July 1, will apply to cereals, oilseeds and derived products, as well as beet-pulp pellets and dried peas from both nations, the EU said in a statement on Thursday, stressing that the new regulation hikes the tariffs to the point that will “halt imports of these products.”

“In addition, those goods will be barred from access to the Union’s tariff rate quotas,” the press release reads, adding that the regulation will not affect transit through the EU from Russia and Belarus to third nations.

The measure will prevent the “destabilization” of the bloc’s grain market and curb the revenues Moscow receives through agricultural exports, EU ministers claimed.

The proposal for tariffs was announced by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in March. At the time, she said that the move would help to mitigate the “growing risk” to EU markets and farmers.

Russia comments on proposed EU grain tariffs READ MORE: Russia comments on proposed EU grain tariffs

The latest statement does not disclose how large the tariffs will be. In March, the Financial Times reported that the levy would amount to an increase of $95 euros ($100) per ton for cereals, and to 50% of the value for oilseeds and derived products.

Commenting on the proposal at the time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that imposing tariffs on Russia grain is an example of “unfair competition,” arguing that if adopted, the measure will hit EU consumers, while Moscow will use alternative supply routes.

Russia, the world’s largest grain exporter, sold 60 million tons of grains in the agricultural year of 2022-2023, marking a record high, according to the Agriculture Ministry, which added that most of those volumes were supplied to friendly countries. Last year, Russia exported 4.2 million tons of cereals, oilseeds, and derived products to the EU, worth €1.3 billion, while Belarus supplied some 610,000 tons, with a value of €246 million.

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of porn
0:00
24:4
Burning questions: International condemnation of Israel’s strike on Rafah
0:00
27:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies