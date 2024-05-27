icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
27 May, 2024 09:42
HomeBusiness News

Ruble strengthens to five-month high

The currency has been rallying due to increased sales of foreign earnings by exporters
Ruble strengthens to five-month high
©  Getty Images/Larineb

The Russian ruble continued to strengthen against major currencies on Monday, jumping to its highest level against the dollar since late January, trading data from the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) shows.

The ruble reached 88.4 to the US dollar as of 8:30am GMT, its highest point rate since January 30. It also gained against the European single currency, trading at around 96 to the euro, also a five-month high.

Analysts note that the Russian currency has been strengthening over the past week amid higher sales of foreign currency earnings by exporters ahead of ruble-denominated dividend payments this week, and tax payments.

Russian millionaire bank deposits increase by 50% in a year – data

The ruble has also been supported by expectations that the Central Bank will maintain its tight monetary policy, and could introduce another interest rate hike this year. The regulator has held the key interest rate at 16% since December to restrain inflation, which is nearly double the target level. The deputy head of the central bank, Aleksey Zabotkin, said last week that the regulator may decide to raise the rate at a meeting in June.

Analysts have also partially attributed the strong ruble to the delayed effect of an $18.8 billion trade surplus that Russia saw in March, the highest figure since January 2022.



