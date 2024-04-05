icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
5 Apr, 2024 16:54
HomeBusiness News

McDonald’s to buy back its Israeli restaurants

The fast food chain has reported decreased sales amid boycotts in Muslim countries over the Gaza conflict
McDonald’s to buy back its Israeli restaurants
© Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

McDonald’s has announced that it will be buying back all of its restaurants in Israel after sales in the region plunged due to a boycott of the franchise over its perceived support for the Jewish State in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The popular burger chain uses a franchise system under which individual operators are licensed to run outlets and employ staff. For over 30 years, all McDonald’s restaurants in Israel were run by the Alonyal company.

In a statement released on Thursday, McDonald’s said it remains “committed to the Israeli Market and to ensuring a positive employee and customer experience in the market going forward.” 

The company said it will be purchasing all 225 outlets from Alonyal and that all 5,000 of its employees, as well as its restaurants and operations in Israel, would be retained on “equivalent terms.” No other terms of the sale have been revealed.

McDonald’s faced widespread criticism after its Israeli restaurants were filmed giving away thousands of free meals to Israeli military personnel. The outcry resulted in spontaneous boycotts from consumers across the Middle East and other Muslim-majority countries such as Pakistan, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.

Anti-Israel protesters torch KFC
Read more
Anti-Israel protesters torch KFC

As a result, the company’s fourth-quarter revenues came in significantly below market expectations. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company is witnessing a “meaningful business impact.” 

Others Western brands, such as KFC, Starbucks, and Unilever, have also faced backlash over their perceived position on the Israel-Palestine conflict and have reported financial losses in the fourth quarter of 2023. In Pakistan, anti-Israel protesters torched a KFC restaurant last week.

The boycotts against major Western brands come after Israel launched a military operation in Gaza following an incursion by Hamas militants into the southern part of the country last October. During the attack, over 1,200 people were killed and scores of hostages were taken. The Israeli campaign has left at least 33,000 Palestinians dead, and over 75,000 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. UN Human Rights Council rapporteur Francesca Albanese has accused Israel of committing “genocide” in the enclave.

Top stories

RT Features

A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza aid workers’ deaths and peculiar Western responses
0:00
28:3
Erasing the past
0:00
28:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies