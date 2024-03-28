icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Mar, 2024 10:09
Russia exits cost Western firms over $100 billion – Reuters

Moscow has introduced tight requirements for companies wishing to divest, ensuring local buyers receive major discounts on businesses that are leaving
Western companies that have left the Russian market amid sanctions have suffered billions in write-downs and lost revenue, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing calculations based on company filings and statements.

The US and its allies have placed unprecedented sanctions on Russia over the past two years in retaliation for Moscow’s military operation against Ukraine. The measures have led to significant problems for Western firms operating in Russia, including with payments and supply chains, while some international companies have also been shamed by Ukraine and its backers into quitting the country.

According to Reuters, exiting Russia has cost foreign companies over $107 billion, a 30% increase since the news outlet’s previous tally in August. The report indicated that the increase in losses largely stems from Moscow’s tight requirements for firms wishing to divest, which include a 50% discount on their assets and a mandatory fee to the Russian budget of at least 10% of the price.

Several divestment deals have been made for a nominal fee of as little as 1 ruble, as in the case of French carmaker Renault. The car giant left Russia in May 2022 and reported a write-down of over $2 billion as a result of the withdrawal from its second-biggest market.

Reports vary on the number of companies that have exited Russia since 2022. The Yale School of Management puts the number at about 1,000 firms, while KSE’s Leave Russia project claims that only 372 have completed their withdrawal. Meanwhile, hundreds of foreign companies continue to operate in the country, including French retailer Auchan, US snack giant Mondelez International, Nestle, and Unilever.

Many producers of consumer goods and everyday products have refrained from leaving the Russian market, arguing that ordinary citizens rely on their products. Some also admit that leaving would cost them too much.

Moscow has said it will not stop foreign businesses from leaving, but only on its terms. It also considers the withdrawal of Western firms to be a lucrative opportunity for domestic companies, which can expand their portfolios by acquiring the assets of exiting firms and continuing their operations.

