icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin officially declared Russia’s president-elect
21 Mar, 2024 14:32
HomeBusiness News

Russia reports significant drop in imports

A nearly 7% decline has been recorded since the beginning of the year in annual terms, customs data shows
Russia reports significant drop in imports
©  Sputnik/Vitaly Ankov

Russian imports have slowed in the first 2.5 months of the year, decreasing by 6-7% when compared to the same period of 2023, the Federal Customs Service (FCS) has revealed.

According to Ruslan Davydov, the acting head of the FCS, the dynamics of imports in the first quarter largely depend on the date of the Chinese New Year. The Asian country’s holiday season usually affects business activity and international trade.

“It will be possible to talk about clearer trends in this year’s imports by the end of May,” Davydov noted.

At the same time, the FCS head indicated that Russia’s trade balance remains positive, as the excess of exports over imports is about 30-35%.

China has been Russia’s biggest trade partner for over a decade, supplying the nation with cars, machinery, electronic goods, and other produce. Russia mainly supplies crude oil and other fossil fuels to China.

Last year, trade between Moscow and Beijing hit $240 billion, surging 26.3% from the year earlier and setting yet another record, as Ukraine-related sanctions have forced Russia to redirect its trade flows eastwards. Energy accounted for a third of that volume, the statistics show.

READ MORE: China snapping up stranded Russian crude – Bloomberg

According to Davydov, the FCS is seeking to streamline customs procedures to speed up the delivery of goods and facilitate further growth in trade.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov had earlier forecast that bilateral trade would grow to $300 billion by the end of the decade.

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Afghanistan disaster & Ukraine’s staggering losses
0:00
27:7
The cost of weddings
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies