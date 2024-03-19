icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Mar, 2024 15:48
HomeBusiness News

2,000% surge in luxury car sales to ex-Soviet republic ‘not about Russia’ – UK auto lobby

Azerbaijan is a flourishing market and is not re-exporting vehicles to the sanctioned country, a British motoring group has claimed
2,000% surge in luxury car sales to ex-Soviet republic ‘not about Russia’ – UK auto lobby
FILE PHOTO: Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles parked at Seaforth Docks in Liverpool © AFP / Paul Ellis

An unprecedented surge in car exports from the UK to Azerbaijan is not related to Russia or sanctions evasion, the British Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has claimed, as cited by Sky News.

The news outlet previously reported that vehicle sales to the South Caucasus nation saw huge growth last year, rising 2,000% compared to the five years prior to 2022. The UK banned imports of cars worth over £42,000 ($53,300) to Russia after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine, and has also prohibited sales of “dual use” items to the country.

According to analysis carried out by Sky News, a near-simultaneous rise in car exports from Azerbaijan to Russia has occurred over the same period of time.

A spokesperson for the SMMT explained the surge by insisting that Azerbaijan represents a “flourishing market in its own right,” and that there is no evidence that vehicles being sent to the country are destined for Russia.

“UK vehicle exports to Azerbaijan – as to many countries globally – have increased due to a number of factors, not least a flourishing economy, new model launches and pent-up demand,” the SMMT stated.

Azerbaijan imported another $51 million worth of cars from the UK in the first month of the current year, according to Sky analysis. The South Caucasus nation had not previously been in the top 75 export destinations for British-made cars, data showed. 

Russia bars UK fleet from vital fishing grounds READ MORE: Russia bars UK fleet from vital fishing grounds

Azerbaijan is reportedly now ranked the 12th biggest foreign market by value for vehicles from the UK, outpacing countries such as Switzerland, Canada, and Spain. Meanwhile, there are no direct car exports to Russia, according to data from HM Revenue & Customs, as quoted by the news channel.

Similar increases in British exports have reportedly been seen in other former Soviet republics, including Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Georgia. The former saw deliveries of British-made cars increase 800% in 2023, Sky News stated.

“Wherever the UK automotive industry exports, it is committed to compliance with all trade and economic sanctions, and continues to work closely with government and the new Office For Sanctions to ensure the effective implementation of the regulations,” the SMMT spokesperson told the channel.

The lobby group said it had registered no signs of the law being compromised, adding that “it is right to monitor for any potential vulnerabilities in a fast-moving and evolving environment.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Schumer vs. Netanyahu: Round 1
0:00
24:55
Pop culture in politics
0:00
28:50
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies